St. The Louis Cardinals signify three key international perspectives





The cardinals of St. The owners of Major League Baseball have closed the players, which means that the teams are not able to sign with free agents of the major leagues. But teams are still allowed to sign with free agents of small and international leagues. On Saturday, the Cardinals of St. The cardinals are in agreement on deals with Jonathan Mejia, capture Luis Rodriguez and Won-bin Cho, a senior Korean high school candidate, according to reports from Jesse Sanchez from MLB.com AND Daniel Kim from ESPN.com. Mejia, 16, is expected to sign one of the best international contracts in the 2021-2022 class and has long been rumored to be a target for the Cardinals. He was assessed by Sanchez as perspective no. 14 in the MLB Pipelines Top 50 international prospect and 6-legged stop, 5 165 immediately slips in as one of the team’s most intriguing prospects, though it is at least a few seasons – if not more – from being ready for the major league. He is raw, but has many tools to work with. Like Mejia, Rodriguez is another young player with an edge. He is 17 years old and is already 6 feet 1, 210 pounds. He was Sanchez’s 26th player in the MLB Pipeline and is Venezuela’s most acclaimed catcher, known for producing talented catchers. A nice signature that could bring dividends in the future and further accumulate the organizational depth of the catch behind Ivan Herrera’s main prospect. However, the player that intrigues me the most is Cho. He is a left-handed striker 6 feet 3, 190 pounds, who Shooter Hunt, vice president of scouting at the Prep Baseball Report says that “the part with the current physique and projection is clearly visible. Great power potential with liquid load / slight delay in the area. ” He won the Power Showcase Home Run Derby, but withdrew from last year’s draft at KBO to pursue MLB opportunities. Among the other players the cardinals have signed are Arfeni Batista, SS; Junior Chirinos, RHP; Diego Dominguez, RHP; Jovi Galvez, RHP; Yordy Herrera, LHP; Yordarlin Pena, CF; Leonel Seguera, RHP; Jose Suriel, RHP; and Nelfy Ynfante, RHP.

