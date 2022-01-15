Offensive blast key while ice hockey defeats Mercyhurst





Next game: Mercyhurst University 15.01.2022 | 1:05 pm January 15 (Sat.) / 13:05 Mercyhurst University SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts The American International College’s ice hockey team won the offense on Friday, Jan. 14, defeating Mercyhurst University Atlantic Hockey’s rival in the first of four 5-4 meetings. QUICK FACTS:

Final result: RV AIC 5, Mercyhurst 4

Data: AIC improves to 10-9-1 overall and 9-4-0-0-0-2 in AHA; The Lakers fall to 5-12-4 per season with a 3-6-4-1-0-1 AHA record

Location: MassMutual Center, Springfield, Massachusetts KEY STATISTICS:

Mercyhurst: Steven Ipri: One goal, 13 out of 16 in the showdown

Kyler Head: One goal

Josh McDougall: One goal

Dante Sheriff: One goal

Hank Johnson: Loss (4-6-2), 32 receptions at 59:09 AIC:

Brian Rigali : Dy gola

Justin Young : One goal, one assist

Jake Stella : Two assists

Chris Van Os-Shaw : A goal

Chris Dodero : A goal

Louis Lindner : One assist, two blocked shots

Jake Kucharski : Victory (8-6-1), 15 receptions HOW IT HAPPENED: The Lakers took an early lead with one lap after Dante Sheriff ran into the AIC area and returned home for his fourth of the year at 4:33.

AIC drew a power play in the middle of the frame and used it quickly to equalize; Parker Revering made a shot that broke a defender’s stick, then pushed the ball into Jake Stella in the right circle. Stella found him Chris Dodero on the right side of the net, and his cross pass hit a skate and entered for his fifth of the season at 11:40.

made a shot that broke a defender’s stick, then pushed the ball into in the right circle. Stella found him on the right side of the net, and his cross pass hit a skate and entered for his fifth of the season at 11:40. A little over four minutes later, AIC took the lead with a pretty consistent game. after Brian Kramer denied the Lakers entry into the area, he pushed the ball forward Justin Young for a hurry. Young in turn delivered to Stella, and Stella hit Chris Van Os-Shaw with a pass in a car in the middle of the lane for his fourth of the year at 3:43 p.m.

denied the Lakers entry into the area, he pushed the ball forward for a hurry. Young in turn delivered to Stella, and Stella hit with a pass in a car in the middle of the lane for his fourth of the year at 3:43 p.m. AIC quickly jumped further forward in the second, taking advantage of a pinball ball. Elijah Belly hit from the right pillar that deviated to Blake Bennett opposite the grid. His ball also hit him, bouncing through the creases in Rigali for a kick for his seventh of the season at 1:41.

hit from the right pillar that deviated to opposite the grid. His ball also hit him, bouncing through the creases in Rigali for a kick for his seventh of the season at 1:41. The Lakers returned immediately to reduce the deficit to a one-on-one pass that Kyler Head placed immediately after the AIC defense; he was able to push the ball home at 6:54 to bring the match to 3-2.

AIC lost one man, but Rigali turned the negative into positive by controlling the ball from the Lakers defense and breaking away. He pulled back and was awarded a penalty, which he skillfully lifted over Lakers goalkeeper Hank Johnson’s block for his eighth of the year, officially at 7:06 p.m.

The visiting team made a turnaround for the Blues after Josh McDougall hit a ball into the net at 10:03, and Steven Ipri hit into a broken game that ended with him and the ball into the net at 12:41. connecting the game.

The Yellow Jackets had punched, but returned fire and took the lead a few minutes later. Similarly to the Lakers’ tie, it was Louis Lindner starting an explosion with a pass up the wing. Chris Theodore saved a Laker in the neutral zone to start a 2-on-1 with Young, and his pass to Young created an easy score at 15:35, the fourth of the season for Young.

starting an explosion with a pass up the wing. saved a Laker in the neutral zone to start a 2-on-1 with Young, and his pass to Young created an easy score at 15:35, the fourth of the season for Young. The third passed without result; Jake Kucharski made eight receptions, including some late as the Lakers desperately pushed for the equalizer they would not find. SEVENTH PARADISE: AIC has won seven in a row, drawing for the fourth longest winning streak in AHA history.

With other results from across the league, AIC is now four points away from the pack in first place in the AHA, with 29 in the middle of the team’s league program. NEXT: Both teams close the weekend group with a ball drop at 13:05 on Saturday, January 15 at MassMutual Center.

Tickets for the game and all AIC home ice hockey games are available at www.aicyellowjackets.com/hockeytickets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://aicyellowjackets.com/news/2022/1/14/mens-ice-hockey-offensive-outburst-key-as-ice-hockey-beats-mercyhurst.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos