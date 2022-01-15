Texas Rangers gain the necessary off-field depth with international signatures





Texas Rangers fans, rejoice! We finally have baseball news to report. With the international signing period open, the Rangers made sure to take advantage of the opportunity to land key talents overseas, as they have been capable of doing over the years. According to MLB.com Jesse Sanchez, Texas signed Anthony Gutierrez to No. 6 and no. 27 ranked by Jose De Jesus. Texas Rangers made a fuss during the 2022 international signing period Gutierrez, 17, comes from Venezuela, while De Jesus, also 17, comes from the Dominican Republic. Here they are Jesse Sanchez scout brief reports for each player: “Gutierrez can play in the center and has a strong arm, but he can eventually move to a position outside the corner due to his growing cadre. On the plate, he has a compact and repetitive swing with the ability to lift the ball. He shows the power of the center right field now and the potential to be a plus runner. He is considered one of the best kicks in the class. De Jesus shows good rocking mechanics on both sides of the plate and developing power, especially on the right side. He is constantly making difficult contacts and is improving his ability to recognize areas. “Overall, he has a good sense of the hitting area and a solid approach to the plate.” Gutierrez reportedly has the same kind of talent as Rafael Devers and Eloy Jimenez, while De Jesus has made comparisons to Carlos Beltran. Nice, pretty good. Of course, at just 17 years old, both players have a long way to go to meet their potential. But the Texas Rangers desperately needed to strengthen their stability in the small off-field league, and they achieved this with these signings. Gutierrez and De Jesus will join prospective international teammates Yeison Morrobel and Bayron Lora in the Rangers system, along with SS Maximo Acosta and 2B Luisangel Acuna. Overall, this is a fairly strong group of international signatories.

