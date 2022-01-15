Sudan (left) and Ethiopia (right) have lifted the Nations Cup once each, while Egypt has seven record titles.

Lively off the field, but an affair with low scores so far on it, this year’s African Cup of Nations also offers a window into the tournament’s beginnings.

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan competed for the first time in the Nations Cup in 1957, and this is the first time in 52 years that the three initial contenders for the competition have all been present in the same tournament.

“The return of all three teams to a tournament gives a sense of pride and a deep-rooted tradition of competition,” said sports journalist Baderldin Bakheit.

The trio has lifted all the coveted trophy, but while the first champions of Egypt have continued in become a record seven times winners, Ethiopia and Sudan have only one title in their name.

East Africans have lagged behind since their heyday in the 1960s and 70s, despite the tremendous popularity of the sport in both countries and, perhaps, an abundance of talent.

There are parallels in the history of the game in Ethiopia and Sudan, the neighbors remaining the only two teams from East Africa to have won the Nations Cup.

Despite being pioneers, both of these victories were in their own land. Ethiopia was absent from Afcon for 31 years before returning in 2013 and Sudan returned in 2008 after 32 years away.

Ethiopia opened the scoring in the Group A match against Cameroon on Thursday, but eventually lost 4-1 to the hosts.

“Political and economic challenges have played a role in deterring Sudan and Ethiopia,” explained Professor Peter Allegi of Michigan State University, author of “African Football Highlights: How a Continent Changed the World’s Game.”

“But lately they seem to be taking positive steps and doing so at an opportune time with the Afcon expansion and the 2026 World Cup finals.”

The aftermath of protracted civil war, political instability, economic downturn, and natural disasters in both countries ultimately affected the development and progress of the game.

Widespread pride in past accomplishments, however, has served as an annoying reminder and a boost to opportunities in both countries over the generations.

Ethiopia’s chances of reaching the knockout stages in Cameroon have been hit by losses in their first two games, but Sudan have hopes of a place in the last 16. a draw against Guinea-Bissau in their opening while Egypt must recover from the loss to Nigeria.

East of the Nations Cup

In 1956, officials from Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan, along with a representative from South Africa, met during the FIFA general congress in Portugal to create a continental African competition.

The first Nations Cup took place in February 1957 in the Sudanese capital Khartoum and, after the South African federation refused to send a highly racial team and was not invited, Egypt – which knocked Sudan to the semifinals – beat Ethiopia 2-1 in the inaugural final.

But the Ethiopian Walias avenged their loss to Afcon third in 1962 by defeating Egypt (then known as the United Arab Republic) 4-2 in the final on home soil.

Captain Luciano Vassallo – among players of Eritrea origin now independent – took the trophy from Emperor Haile Selassie, in the first of three cases Ethiopia hosted the tournament.

Atypical Emperor Haile Selassie was ready to present the Nations Cup in Addis Ababa in 1962

“Ethiopia is famous for athletics, but the most beloved sport in Ethiopia is football,” said Seid Kiar, a Super Sports analyst at Addis Ababa.

The first two tournaments were three-team events before participants gradually increased over time and Kiar believes it is important to reflect critically on past glory.

“We are proud and respect the players, the coaches, the creators of history,” he said. “[But] many African countries were still colonized, such as Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Tunisia. “Their national team was not there.”

Domestic policies hinder Sudan

Sudan won its only 1970 Nations Cup title in Khartoum, with a golden belt that included Ali Gagarin and Nasr Eddin Abbas – known as Jaksa – defeating Ghana 1-0 in the final.

Sudan came close to qualifying for that year’s Cup in Mexico and two years later the team reached the 1972 Munich Olympics where the team performed relatively well, but the years that followed saw the fall of Secretary Birds.

“At that time there was stability that helped the state develop football, but political instability and economic difficulties made the state pay attention to other issues,” said Jaksa, now 77.

Sudan won the Nations Cup on home soil in 1970, but is no longer among the continent’s heavyweights

Several government policies left their mark, including the 1976 al-Riyadha al-Jamahiriya policy or the “sport for the masses” of former dictator Jaafar Nimeiri, in which he suspended the national league and reduced football to local competitions.

In response, key Sudanese players fled to neighboring countries and leagues, particularly in the Arabian Gulf. The policy was abandoned almost a year later, but the damage was done.

“There was a generational break from which Sudan never recovered,” said Bakheit, of kooora.com.

There are other factors to consider, such as the failure of East African players and coaches to adapt as the game became more physical and tactical – making it difficult to compete with West and North African teams.

“If we can change our style from physical to mental, we are good with ball possession, short passes, technical skills,” said Kiar.

Off-field organization required

Improved game management and long-term strategies, such as implementing the style of passes from Spain or restructuring Germany’s youth football programs following poor results at the 2000 European Championship, provide a model to follow.

“It’s not just about having resources or getting good players, but about managing and planning properly,” said Hassan el Mistikawi of Modern Sport.

The veteran sports journalist still believes Egypt has room to improve, given that they have qualified for just three World Cups, despite their Afcon record and three consecutive triumphs from 2006 to 2010.

Another factor that shows Bakheit is the dominance of big clubs in Sudan, which influences the development of other parties. Al-Hilal and Al-Marriek do relatively well in continental competition, but their support from wealthy supporters hinders competition.

Sudan goalkeeper Ali Abou Achrine conceded a penalty against Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday, as Secretary Birds scored the first clean sheet in the African Cup of Nations since the 1970 final.

Western and North African teams also benefit from exposing their players to the best European clubs and leagues, while Ethiopia and Sudan have mostly home-based teams in Cameroon this month.

“Players bring their experiences to their national teams,” said el Mistakawi.

Ethiopia and Sudan are far from the Nations Cup contenders, but their fans hope they can impress despite the same political challenges, with an ongoing conflict in Ethiopia and October military coup in Sudan.

Kiar believes the Ethiopians are keen to display their next game on the 60th anniversary of their continental triumph, while for Bakheit it is a matter of Sudan rebuilding after a disappointing Arab Cup appearance that saw them sack coach Hubert Velud and review their squad.

If both sides are to continue their trajectory and present themselves in the Ivory Coast in 18 months, then better structures need to be put in place to help qualify for Cameroon.