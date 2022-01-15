UH-Maui hits gas in driverless technology | News, Sports, Work

University of Hawaii Maui College is making history as it helps develop driverless vehicle technology that is being put to the test in some of the earliest autonomous car racing competitions across the country.

Starting with small-scale vehicles and then expanding to card-size models and full-size Indy Lights racing cars that entered the track in October and January, the University of Hawaii AI Racing Tech team flourished from UH-Maui College Autonomous Vehicle Technology course in the spring of 2020, which originated from the Maui Association of Robotic Vehicles.

“We never anticipated that this program would develop almost as quickly or substantially as it did, so it was a pleasant but challenging surprise to be ranked as one of the schools that would be allowed in this competition and finish in 10th. -speaks first. many rounds of eliminations, “ said UH-MC course instructor Gary Passon, who is also the executive director of Maui Robotics. “It was a real honor for us.”

Citing the importance of science, technology, engineering and math, also known as STEM, Passon said Wednesday night that he expanded autonomous vehicle technology by connecting with the UH-Manoa College of Engineering, hoping to give students “Opportunity to work practically and prepare them for their future working careers.”

The AI ​​Racing Tech team now includes students and faculty from UH-Manoa, UH-Maui College and the University of California, San Diego, who have been able to work together remotely.

In autonomous car racing, the driver is replaced by an array of sensors that act as the vehicle’s eyes and ears.

These are supported by a computer that helps to perform the many road planning, tactical and strategic decisions needed to maneuver the vehicle, which takes “thousands and thousands of hours” of work and collaboration, Passon said.

Like artificial intelligence, software requires engineers to create algorithms to program the machine to generate human behavior and interpret complex sensor data, according to the class website.

In October, the racing team competed in the Indy Autonomous Challenge – the first international autonomous car racing event – where they ranked sixth among the top rated universities and reached their fastest speed ever with 115 miles per hour on Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

According to the event website, university teams from around the world compete in a series of challenges that test STEM students’ ability to advance fully autonomous vehicle technology and driver assistance systems. “to increase safety and performance.”

“The IAC was a kind of hyper-jump for us, moving from local card-level programs to international competitions.” Passon said Wednesday. “What has been really exciting is getting a small university program and basically getting invited to join 41 other schools to compete for the top 10 positions in that competition.”

Chris Battista, a member of the UH AI Racing Tech team and former UH-Manoa research scientist, said in a press release that “On race day, we took our car, our code and ourselves to the border.”

“We have been very pleased and very blessed to have competed favorably and finished well and represented Hawaii and Maui and we look forward to continuing that program.” tha Passon.

The team just returned from the Autonomous Challenge at the Consumer Electronics Show held in Las Vegas last week. They were one of nine teams from eight countries representing 19 universities to compete in the elimination race, with the winner taking home more than $ 200,000, UH spokesman Marc Arakaki said on Tuesday.

UH AI Racing Tech had the opportunity to do a few laps around the track as an exhibition to show off to friends, family and sponsors, reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour, but unfortunately had a hardware problem causing their GPS to leak offline, Arakaki said.

“They hit the inner wall of the pit checking them for the rest of the day.” he said. “They are still extremely proud of what they were able to achieve and they are super excited about the next race.”

They had hoped to improve their sixth place in the Indy Autonomous Challenge, but Arakaki told The Maui News that the race still “It took them to the next level and they greatly improved their perception software and vehicle controller.”

Passon said the team will travel to Indiana in May to compete in the EV Grand Prix, an international electric card racing event for college and high school teams, where the Hawaii AI Racing Tech team will develop their card fully autonomous.

The third round of the Indy Autonomous Challenge is also scheduled for August.

The rise of autonomous racing and the UH-MC program is a sign that the state of Hawaii may have the opportunity to be a “Important player in the technology industry.”

“It’s ready to happen,” tha Passon.

The team is supported by several local organizations and industry corporations, including the Maui Robotic Vehicle Association, the St. Mary’s School STEM program. Anthony, VectorAero LLC, New Eagle LLC, PointOneNav, Emlid, RockWestComposites and many more.

