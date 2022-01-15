International
‘True leadership’: Nova Scotia politicians remember Alexa McDonough icon
Known throughout Canada simply as “Alexa”, former federal and NS NDP leader Alexa McDonough is remembered by former colleagues and the public as a pioneer for women in politics.
One of those women is Megan Leslie, who succeeded McDonough as a Member of Parliament for Halifax in 2008. She was saddened to hear of McDonough’s death on Saturday.
I hope her family understands the gift Alexa was to many of us, said Leslie.
I am very grateful that they, in a way, shared it with us.
Leslie, who is now CEO of the World Wildlife Fund Canada, says McDonough changed her perspective on politicians early in her career.
The memory in my soul, is how she really was this leader who would boldly go, and then come back and reach out her hand to bring others with her, Leslie said.
McDonough was the first woman to lead a major political party in the country, leading the Nova Scotia NDP from 1980 to 1994, and later the federal NDP from 1997 to 2002.
She is credited with laying the foundations for Nova Scotia’s 2009 Dexter NDP government and Jack Layton’s orange wave in 2011.
The first time the two met, Leslie was still a student at Dalhousie University and part of a group of activists there. She and her colleagues talked about issues related to anti-terrorism legislation coming from the House of Commons.
Alexa contacted us. We did not write her a letter. We did not send her a petition. She contacted us and said Can I come meet you? said Leslie.
At that moment, McDonough raised the bar.
This was a really crucial moment for me and thinking about what we could expect from our elected officials and what politics might look like, Leslie said.
After Leslie, herself, entered politics, McDonough became one of her mentors.
She introduced me to people, gave me inside information about a lot of things, but then she always backed down because she knew I had to lead the way I could, Leslie said. This is real leadership.
More than a party leader
Kings College University journalism professor Stephen Kimber says he was grateful to have written McDonough’s biography in 2019.
As she delved into her personal life and early career, Kimber said many things surprised her. But a letter from the 1960s was shocking.
At the time, Alexa was a student at Smith College in the United States studying social work. Her fiancé Peter McDonough whom she would eventually marry had returned to Halifax.
I have been lucky in their correspondence since then, Kimber said.
She said that if I ever had to choose between a career as a social worker and being Mrs. Peter McDonough, I would always choose to be Mrs. Peter McDonough.
Kimber was shocked to see this because this is a woman who is a feminist icon, he said.
I realized she went through the same journey that many women went through in that late ’60s and early’ 70s. “They went from being adults to a very traditional view of their role in the world, to a different view.”
Alexa described this in many ways, Kimber said.
By the late 1970s, when McDonough began running for office, she “very quickly [became] a role model for women and others.
Lisa Lachance, NDP MLA representing Halifax Island Citadel-Sable riding, says having McDonough in the community has always been extraordinary and is saddened by the loss of an icon.
She was like a friend, like a member of the community, like a politician, really consistent in that compassionate but also critical approach, Lachance said.
What an extraordinary thing it must have been in this community where you saw someone become this extraordinary pioneer for women and other people who may not feel like they belong in politics, they said. What an extraordinary, everyday reminder that social change is possible.
Lachance, who is gender, says McDonough paved the way for them to carry on that legacy of gender diversity.
“I was very surprised when I read her biography and her knowledge that she had to go downstairs to use the bathroom because there were no women’s restrooms near the rooms,” they said.
This made my requirements for a gender neutral bathroom much easier, Lachance said. I thought this would be Alexa, even if it was not for her, she would ask for it.
Read more:
Gender diversity will improve in the NS legislature, but still falls below half of elected officials
Stephen Kimber echoed that for many Nova Scotians, McDonough was more than just a political party leader.
Alexa was Alexa for people who were not PPD supporters.
Opinion polls in the 1980s showed that McDonough was the most respected politician in Nova Scotia, despite the fact that the NDP was third in Nova Scotia, Kimber added.
In the biography, Kimber concluded that Alexa has surpassed party affiliation and gender.
The legacy she leaves behind is, he said, that of a person who has a moral center who always pointed in the right direction for justice and truth.
She is someone known to have been born with a silver spoon in her mouth, as it were. But at the same time, she realized the importance of giving and opening space to other people.
This feeling was echoed by Megan Leslie, who said McDonough never claimed to be the voice of other people in their experiences..
I want her to be remembered, it will sound strange, but for all the things we can forget said Leslie.
When you think of Africville, you do not think of Alexa McDonough and you should not, but she was part of that war and using her voice.
When she thinks of strange rights in Nova Scotia, she does not think of Alexa McDonough and she should not, because she did not come from that community, but she stood by that community in solidarity, Leslie said, as she held back tears.
I just hope people recognize those kind of really powerful things she did to advance justice in our province.
