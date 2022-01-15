MLB international signing period: Where the main international perspectives were signed, including no. 1 Roderick Arias

The period in which Major League Baseball teams can sign with free international agents opened on Saturday. Amateur players can be purchased by MLB teams in one of two ways. Players born in the United States, Puerto Rico or Canada move to the draft. All other amateurs are available to sign up here in this international signing period.

My colleague Mike Axisa has a complete primer for those interested.

Here’s where the five biggest names signed on Saturday.

Roderick Arias -Yankees

The Dominican shortstop is only 17 years old, but he has been on the radar of the international scouting community for years and is generally considered the main prospect in this class. He is a striker with a potential superstar with five tools. If there was one franchise player here, it was Arias.

While most of the prospects signing up during this period are teenagers, Colas is 23 years old. He is more conspicuous to be called “Cuban Ohtani” at one point, though since then he has stopped playing and focused on his off-field and stick play. He hit .302 / .350 / .519 in 66 games in Japan in 2019.

William Bergolla -Philies

The 17-year-old is said to have a high baseball IQ and an excellent approach to the plate, including being known as contact kick.

Ricardo Cabrera -Red

Another teenage stop, Cabrera may have to move to third base, but that’s not a concern at the moment. He is said to be arguably the best striker in the entire class.

Cristhian Vaquero-Nationals

The national team is apparently too Bulgarian for the left-back, as they spent almost all of their group money on Vaquero. Baseball America ranked it as the best prospect in this class and we have seen the Nationals hit hard on a left-back on the field in the international signing period earlier in Juan Soto.