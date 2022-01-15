The twins add 3 Key International Perspectives





The main league gossip mill may be off at the moment, but the International Signature Period for free minor league agents is now open. The Minnesota Twins took full advantage of this opening period by adding three new perspectives to the MiLB deals. Source: #Twins agrees to a $ 1.7 million deal with OF Yasser Mercedes, number 17 @MLBPipelineList of 50 best international perspectives, no. 35 SS Yilber Herrera (700 thousand dollars) and number 39 SS Bryan Acuña (650 thousand dollars) https://t.co/LWetCicBy0 – Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) January 15, 2022 This is a very strong attraction for the Gemini, especially with the Gemini farm system looking a bit weak with their top players graduating from the main league roster. The team usually does well with International Prospects, but after a thinner group last year, the team tried to add some strong new players for the future. The Minnesota Twins added three Top 50 International Perspectives to their farm system They will certainly add more than just these three players, but for now, we can break down the three guys they got, starting with the most valued player on the list at number 17, Yasser Mercedes. Yasser Mercedes, by: Yasser Mercedes is already a big guy at 6’3 ″, 180 pounds, and has more room to grow in his big shape. His two best features are probably his defense and speed, so there is a very real chance he will be able to stay in the center of the field. His stick is good, with a lot of potential and a smooth game, he can very easily develop into a player with four or five tools if everything breaks down (his arm is a small question mark. Everything will depend on the development of his over the next few years, but his $ 1.7 million signing bonus Yilber Herrera, SS: Comparison of MLB.com for Yilber Herrera is a young Jorge Polanco, a strong contact striker with smart basic running skills. He is weak, but if he develops properly, International no. 35 can be a solid midfielder. Herrera signed for a modest sum of $ 700,000, but the striker could become even more valuable if he also develops some power (in a similar way to Polanco). He has a little good, though not as much as Mercedes. Bryan Acuna, SS: Atlanta Braves superstar’s younger brother, Roñald Acuna Jr., Bryan Acuna he may not have some really elite tools, but he has an excellent baseball IQ and it looks like he will have a plus stick too, even if he does not have a ton of power. There are concerns that his defense is not so excellent and he lacks high level speed, but it is still very possible for him to develop more power and become a striker. Anyway, player no. Class 39 offers a little extra juice for a stellar group.

