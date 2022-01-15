Rangers agree deals with international prospects Anthony Gutierrez, Jose de Jesus

While everything involving major league players remains at a standstill due to the blockade, the Rangers agreed to drop more than $ 3 million for a Latin American teen pair as the international free agent signing period began on Saturday.

The Rangers announced deals with 17 players on Saturday, led by off-field duo of Anthony Gutierrez (Venezuela) and Jose de Jesus (Dominican Republic). According to sources, Gutierrez, who was ranked 13th internationally by Baseball America, received $ 2 million, while de Jesus, ranked 35th, received a $ 1.2 million bonus. The two signed on Saturday

The Rangers have a total of $ 5,179,700 to use for free international agents for the 2021-2022 signing period, which technically started on Saturday. Players signed for less than $ 10,000 are not counted on the cap.

The Rangers also signed shorts Daniel Bruzual, Echedry Vargas, Luis Marquez, Esteban Meijia, Kleimer Lemos and Jaiker Garcia, outfielders Roni Cabrera, Yeremy Cabrera, Oliver Yan and Erik Valbuena and captains Jesus Lopez and Alfredo Espinoza. However, none of the large class of firms was pitcher. All the teenagers came from Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.

Gutierrez, 17, was the most valued prospect among the deals. He was initially linked with the Washington Nationals, but had moved to the Rangers in recent months. According to Baseball America, he is one of the best bats in the class. He is said to have the athleticism to play in the center, but at the age of 6-3, 185, he is expected to grow into a corner striker.

