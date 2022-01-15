Atlanta Braves deals in paint with the # 10 international perspective





Welcome to International Signing Day. Unlike what has happened in recent years, the Atlanta Braves are finally full participants in this event. It used to be July 2nd (and could very well be back on that date), but on this January 15th, there is news of the Atlanta Braves taking on new prospects under contract. We saw this event a few days ago with information available from Baseball America, but today is the day on which rumors turn into reality as we will surely hear that nearly 100 promising baseball teenagers from Latin America and beyond agree to the terms Theirs. first professional teams. Such is the case with the most valued perspective (from mlb.com estimates) that Braves will receive today: For a quick profile on this Venezuelan player, I will refer you to the previous post to avoid redundancy. But all indications are that this is a solid catch of a blow with natural ability. The Braves have a total of just over $ 5.1 million they are allowed to spend on international players during this “market season” 2022, so the bonus that goes to Benitez represents almost half of that and underscores the team’s confidence in that that he can develop over the coming years. There is more to come today: BaseballAmerica is reporting that the Braves also have deals (which probably means signing ceremonies are expected today or tomorrow) with two other kids: Douglas Glod , a Venezuelan outside player we noticed earlier

, a Venezuelan outside player we noticed earlier Juan Bito, a Dominican stop Here’s what we managed to discover in Bito: He is a short stylist who hits the left (but again, half of these kids are short at this age) who seems to be quite physically mature for his age. Has a his video from El Mago Baseball Academy which was posted almost 2 years ago – when Bito would have been 15-16 years old. At that point, he was already showing signs of the power of gaps. While he is listed as a short stop, I expect him to move to an off-field position fairly quickly in his development as his footwork does not seem to translate to the field for the long term… especially if he continues to physically complete. At this point, Bito’s signing bonus is unknown, but the assumption is that he is signing for his baton and we will just have to see how well it will develop over time: as we have seen with players like Adam Duvall, power is useful, but the ability to stick the cannon is needed before it really becomes a weapon. In case you really like the look of what you see on Bito, you can already get his baseball card, also. That’s enough for now… if we have any noticeable updates, we’ll add that information either here or in a new post… but: The Braves are on board on International Signature Day!

