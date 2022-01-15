International
Padres lands the highly regarded pitcher in the 2022 international class
The 2022 international window opened on Saturday with Padres signing three amateur prospects in the top-50, titled by Dominican right-winger Jarlin Susana commanding a $ 1.7 million signing bonus.
So far, no other pitcher has signed for more than 17-year-old Susana, who had been linked with Padres in the 2021 window, but agreed to sign in 2022 as Padres had already split the bonus group of the years. past.
At 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, Susana pairs a fast 96-99 mph cannon with a late-breaking slider, a hammer twist and a sharp, sunken shift, a kind of arsenal that can make it a workhorse in one spin.
The vision sold by Trevor Schumm, international overseer, Alvin Duran, Dominican overseer, and Chris Kemp, international director of scouting, persuaded Susanna to wait until this year to join the organization, despite teams pushing to sign her during previous window.
All of a sudden he came back to the market and it turned out I was there and he came out throwing smoke and chasing him, Schumm said on Saturday from the Dominican Republic. It was kind of eye-catching and we felt we had to do something, so we moved towards it. I think we have established a very good relationship. We have a very good relationship with (his coach) and we surrounded him as best we could. We got a little ownership and a little partnership in his development and I think he felt like he was family here in San Diego.
The other top-50 international amateurs ranked by Baseball America who join Padres are Cuban infuser Yendry Rojas (No. 25) and Venezuelan Oliver Cedeo (No. 46), although Padres had only confirmed Susana, Rojas, as of Saturday. and Mexican Rosman Verdugo.
The left-handed Rojas, with a natural sense of hitting and the ability to use the entire field, signed for $ 1.3 million. His older brother, Kendry, signed with the Blue Jays in 2020.
He is a first stick guy who is very versatile, Kemp said. He has a chance for five tools. He can steal the basics. He can play all over the earth. He can play in the center of the field if you need to. But one thing that stood out was just the quality of the at-bats game. And he will do his walks, he will rock in the strokes and we liked the durability of the stick.
Verdugo, meanwhile, signed for $ 700,000 as MLB.coms top prospect outside Mexico. A mature approach to the plate allowed him to adapt as the youngest player in the Mexican winter league, where he hit 0.358 with four homers and 27 RBIs in 28 games. His older brother, Luis, signed with the Cubs in 2017.
He has always played with older boys in Mexico, Kemp said. He is a very smooth stick, so we were excited to put him and Yendryn in our lineup (Dominican Summer League) and expect them to hit mid-order.
As a team that will take on a B Competitive Balance selection in this summer amateur draft, Padres have $ 6.26 million to spend on a 2022 international class that has just begun to gather.
Aside from Cedeo, a plus-speed key striker and good bat control, Padres were also linked with Venezuelan left-back Brian Salazar and third-placed Venezuelan power-struck bastard Maykol Muoz.
Baseball America also reported that Venezuelan striker Steve Giron was joining the group.
I think it will be a versatile class, Kemp said. We like to stay in the middle. There will be many short dots that can be played anywhere. We have some players in the center and hopefully a handful of the balls we project as starters.
We want to stay in the middle and develop them as best we can.
