Pittsburgh pirates sign class of strong international free agents





On Saturday, Pittsburgh Pirates officially signed a strong international free agent class led by a pair of top 12 players. As we addressed here at Rum Bunter earlier in the week, the Pittsburgh Pirates were expected to sign a strong international class of free agents. On Saturday, this was realized after the Pirates formalized one of the strongest international classes of free agents of any organization. The Pittsburgh Pirates formally sign foreign player Tony Blanco Jr., with short ball Yordany De Los Santos and Taiwanese pitcher Hung-Leng Chang. MLB Pipeline ranked Blanco Jr. as the 11th best prospect in the international class of free agents, while De Los Santos was ranked 12th as well as the best prospect available. Blanco Jr. signed with the Pirates for $ 900,000. The Blanco Jr. already has a large size at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds. Blanco Jr. who strikes with his right hand currently plays on the field, although his future may be like a certain striker. Regardless of position, Blanco Jr. brings over 40 potential home to the Pirate organization. Signature of Blanco Jr. for just $ 900,000 it seems to be a little bargain. Some defensive restrictions may be what allowed the Pirates to sign Blanco Jr. for the price they made. Before last week he looked like he was on his way to becoming a Tampa Bay Ray before Ben Cherington and the Pirates entered. De Los Santos 6 foot-1, 170 pounds signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates for $ 1.2 million. Pirates have long been considered favorites to sign with De Los Santos. After Saturday, he is now officially a member of the Pirate organization. De Los Santos is a right-handed striker with a frame capable of adding weight and on the other hand potentially more power and strength. He regularly makes strong contacts and should be able to get sick in the middle of the field for a long time. Saturday led to the continuous improvement of an already deep and talented Pirate farm system. While the team has not yet officially announced any of the signings, they entered the day with an international bonus group of $ 6,262,600. It is also not known what the final financial details of Chang’s contract are.

