International
Brewers sign two 25 best international opportunities
With the closure of the main part of the baseball league due to the MLB blockade, Saturday brought several different activities in the form of International Signing Day. It’s one day that has generally brought good luck to the Milwaukee Brewers in recent years.
Two of the Six Key Crew Perspectives for MLB pipeline, as well as a handful of their 30 leading candidates, signed up as free international agents. Left-handed Hedbert Perez leads the way as the team perspective in fourth place.
The depth of the short stop is also something that Milwaukee has appreciated quite within their system these past seasons. So what better idea than to combine these two concepts when making their signatures on Saturday?
The Brewers ended by signing two short points ranked among the 25 best international prospects of MLB Pipeline on Saturday.
Even before Saturday, Brewers was rumored to be related to him 21 international perspectives, 17-year-old short Johnny Severino from the Dominican Republic. So it was reported earlier today.
According to the draft profile of MLB Pipeline in Severino:
Severino is a big-frame midfielder, who will start his professional career with a stop, but he could move to another position, likely in the third base, as he completes and becomes stronger.
He has enough arm – projected to be above average – to play shortstop or third base. Moreover, he has soft hands and natural instincts combined with strong defensive actions to be an average defender in any position.
Shocking the circuit breaker indicates an advanced approach to the box and the potential for power above average. He can already drive the ball out of the ball park. He has been praised for his work ethic and overall makeup. He is enthusiastic and eager to learn.
This morning, fans revealed that he would not be the only international Milwaukee would bring to the group. Nr. 23 international perspective, shortstop Johan Barrios of Venezuela joined Severino as a new crew member.
According to the MLB Pipeline profile on 17-year-old Barrios:
Barrios will sign as a hindrance, but that does not mean he will stay there. Either way, the large-frame infusor has a lot of potential in defense. He has shown strong defensive actions, speed and is best described as a “good” athlete. He may move to the third base as he continues to grow and develop, but that’s to be decided. There is plenty of space in his frame to add strength.
He has a strong throwing arm, so passing the ball through the diamond from the left with some authority is not a problem.
On the plate, the Barrios have a compact swing with a good feel for strong stable contact. The athletic teen already shows signs of being a plus runner. It is worth mentioning his work ethic, ability and overall composition.
As of late Saturday afternoon, the Brewers were up to 14 total international signatures under Baseball America’s signature tracker. Under the position, Milwaukee signed six shortstops, five pitchers, two outfielders, and one allure. According to the country, six players were from Venezuela, five were from the Dominican Republic and three were from Nicaragua.
As we approach the start of the 2022 season, the main prospect lists will start to be updated for the new year. We’ll see where on those lists the new Brewers short pair end up.
