Red Sox with the strongest short sign in the international market

The Boston Red Sox added a brief stop to the international market

The international signing period opened on Saturday and the Boston Red Sox were among the busiest teams using this market to reserve their farm system.

Highlighting the list of international signatures is Freili Encarnacion. The 16-year-old from the Dominican Republic has agreed a $ 1.2 million deal. according to Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com.

MLB.com ranked Encarnacion in 19th place in their list of the 50 Best International Perspectives. His wand has power plus with the ability to hit the house high and deep. He has shown a disciplined approach to the plate and a good sense of the hitting area, which suggests he will not be as prone to hitting as many young attackers with power. Encarnacion is able to direct the ball in all areas, which should help him hit for both average and power.

Encarnacion has good hands on the field, which should allow him to face the stop as long as he does not exceed the position. Putting more weight on his frame as he grows may limit his range, but his strong shooting arm would make him fit in the third base if a breaker becomes necessary.

The Red Sox also signed another promising Dominican shortstop, Fraymi de Leon, for $ 1.1 million. It ranks 50th on the MLB.com list. De Leon is a line-moving striker with differential power and good speed, who must be solid on the field.

The other significant signing from the Red Sox is Venezuelan striker Johanfran Garcia, who agreed to a $ 650,000 deal. It ranks 34th on the list of international prospects. Garcia is best known for his stick with the ability to drive the ball in all areas with “dirty” power. He is making progress behind the plate, but the 17-year-old has a lot of work to do in order to be a major league attractive. His attacking potential may be enough to take him to the league one day, but he could end up as a certain striker if he does not improve his blocking and receiving skills.

The Red Sox has a fund of $ 5,179,700, more than half of which was spent on these three prospects. They have added some other perspectives which came out of the Top 50 and will continue to explore the market until the end of the international signing period on December 15th.

The limits on how much teams can spend during this international signing period serve as a reminder of why the Red Sox have shown some financial constraint in recent years. Many of the key free agents turned down qualifying offers, meaning another team would be penalized for signing them. In addition to losing a draft, those teams would lose $ 500,000 from their international signature group. Teams that cross the luxury tax threshold are fined $ 1 million by that bonus group.

Being active in the international market could help the Red Sox land the next Xander Bogaerts or Rafael Devers. Losing some of their bonus group money to spend more on the current main league roster reduces these chances. Boston might not have been able to afford three of the top 50 international prospects if they had been charged with those penalties. If they were still paying for that trio, they would not have much left to spend on other international prospects.

These prospects are still teenagers who are years away from contributing to the major league level. However, the Red Sox have succeeded in discovering gemstones in this market and Chaim Bloom has a strong history going back to his days with the Tampa Bay Rays. The international market is an often overlooked resource for building a stronger farm system and it is encouraging to see the Red Sox sign some of this year’s most coveted options.