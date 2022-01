As the international MLB signing season opens, Red Sox adds a number of young, athletic prospects

Freili Encarnacion With kindness He has speed plus stick and can direct the ball in all gaps, said Eddie Romero, assistant general manager of the Red Sox. There is legitimate juice in his game. At the moment, Encarnacion, whose signing was recommended by scout Jonathan Cruz, shows the actions of a short stop and he improved on defense during the reconnaissance process, although given his size, there is a chance he will end up in another position. According to MLB Pipeline, Sox signed the Incarnation for $ 1.2 million. Fraymi de Leon, 17, is a talented defender who also comes from the Dominican Republic. The biggest asset here is defensive ability, Romero said. We are very confident that hell stands in the way. At 5-10 and roughly 160 pounds, de Leon, who was recommended by scout Manny Nanita, and according to MLB Pipeline, signed for $ 1.1 million, is still physically developing. He shows the feeling for the strike area and the striking skills with sticks that allow him to establish lasting contacts, with the Sox hoping that strength gains can add strength to the road. Yosander Asencio is probably the best pure athlete among the players signed by the Sox on Saturday. At 5-11 and 160 pounds, Asencio, whose signing was recommended by Matias Laureano, is extremely fast. He can fly, Romero said. A natural striker with his right hand, Asencio recently started hitting with the key. Although he spent most of his time in the short station, the Sox will also force him to play in the center, believing that his speed and confidence will allow him to develop. Major League Baseball covers what teams can spend on international amateurs in each signing cycle. The Red Sox has an international amateur bonus group of just under $ 5.2 million. Typically, many players who sign up as 16- and 17-year-old international amateurs get stuck in small groups. Those who develop and progress take several years to pass the many levels of the minor baseball league. Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, after signing at the age of 16, reached the major leagues at the age of 20, but a more typical path for those reaching the major leagues would require extra years. That said, while it will take years to discover how the signed players will develop on Saturday, everyone enters the pro ball with a considerable sense of opportunity for their future and that of their organization. This story will be updated. Alex Speier can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.

