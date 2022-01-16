Extreme cold weather alert in effect as Toronto prepares for heavy snowfall





The city of Toronto’s extremely cold weather alarm remains in effect as the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) prepares for significant snowfall that will begin Sunday night. Early Saturday, Environment Canada said in a statement that the region was seeing wind cooling values ​​close to -30. Initially, the weather agency also issued an extreme cold weather alert, but it has since ended. However, the city alarm remains in effect. “The Health Medical Officer will issue an extreme cold weather alert when Environment Canada forecasts a temperature of -15 C or colder, or a cold wind of -20 C or colder, for the city of Toronto.” said the city in Web page. Read more: “Increasingly likely” that the Toronto area will be hit by the “disruptive” snowstorm. The story goes down the ad Cold conditions are expected to continue throughout the day and into the evening, but Environment Canada assured that wind chills will not fall until -30 Saturday evening. The weather agency advised residents to dress warmly if they had to be outside and take care of any cold-related symptoms. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind cooling, the statement said. Take care of cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle aches and weakness, numbness and discoloration of the fingers and toes. Read more: Toronto issues the extreme cold weather alarm on Friday for the second time this week Toronto Mayor John Tory reminded residents through a Twitter post that the city has opened four heating centers. Trends Lawyer ‘flooded’ with calls from Canadian couples on ‘Divorce Day’

COVID-19: Halifax woman tests positive in Cuba, calls quarantine 'confusing experience' The centers are located at 129 Peter St., 5800 Yonge St., Better Living Center at 195 Princes Blvd. and 1684 Queen St. E. The city also opened two more 24-hour shelters on Friday in response to cold weather. The Warden Hilltop Community Center and the Masaryk-Cowan Community Center are available for residents who need accommodation.















The story goes down the ad A special weather statement has also been issued for GTHA as significant snowfall is expected to move in the region on Sunday night. The snow will fall densely from time to time with the possibility of precipitation of several centimeters per hour. The trip is expected to be difficult due to heavy snow. GTHA could see between 10 and 20 cm of snow, the statement said. Read more: Extremely cold weather alert issued for Toronto Monday as temperatures drop The weather agency added that winds can climb up to 50 km / h, which will contribute to poor visibility. “Conditions are expected to improve by Monday evening, as the snow is ending.” The city’s four heating centers are open to Torontonians experiencing homelessness. 129 Peter St.

5800 Yonge St.

195 Princes Blvd

1684 Queen Street East More information here: https://t.co/ukl9Kk85sp pic.twitter.com/FuIrYrbH2y – John Tory (@JohnTory) January 15, 2022 © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

