Ontario reports 3,957 hospitalizations for COVID-19, 558 at the ICU
The province is reporting 3,957 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Saturday as Ontario continues to see record hospital admissions between the highly contagious Omicron variant.
The latest number of hospitalizations is an increase of 143 from Friday data.
This is also an increase of over 1,300 hospitalizations compared to last Saturday’s hospitalizations, which were 2,594.
Of the 3,957 people hospitalized, about 53 percent were admitted because of the virus, while about 47 percent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.
There are now 558 patients in intensive care units due to the virus (increase by 31 from the day before), and 319 patients in intensive care units with a ventilator.
Last Saturday, 385 people were reported to intensive care units. Last week, Ontario saw an increase of 173 patients in the ICU.
Of the 558 people currently in the ICU, about 78 percent of those in intensive care were admitted because of COVID, while about 22 percent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.
For those in COVID general hospital wards, 739 were unvaccinated, 195 were partially vaccinated and 2050 were fully vaccinated.
For those in the ICU, 195 were unvaccinated while 17 were partially vaccinated and 196 were fully vaccinated.
According to latest data, 43 more deaths were recorded on Saturday, bringing the number of provincial deaths to 10,565. Of these, 42 deaths were from last month and one death was from more than a month ago which has since been added as part of a data cleanup.
In terms of COVID-19 cases, Ontario is reporting 10,732 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This brings the total number of cases in the province to 937,636.
However, due to the limitations of provincial testing, the overall counting of cases has been underestimated.
The Ministry of Health confirmed that those who test positive for a rapid antigen test will no longer need to confirm a positive result for COVID-19 through a PCR test. However, positive cases through rapid antigen testing are not collected.
Of the 10,732 reported cases, 1,539 were among those who were not vaccinated, 417 were among those who were partially vaccinated, and 553 were of unknown vaccination status. The remaining 8,223 cases were reported among people who are fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, the province also reported that 22,870 cases were considered resolved on Saturday. A total of 827,756 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from the virus. However, these are data from those who tested positive for the virus through a PCR test and did not include rapid antigen tests.
According to the latest data, about 89 percent of the eligible population aged 12 and over have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. At least 91 percent have received at least one dose.
For young children aged five to 11, the first dose coverage is 49 percent 529,088 doses from just over one million qualified children.
There are more than 11.5 million people fully immunized with two doses. There are more than 5.4 million Ontarians who have received a booster injection.
Over 157,357 doses have been administered in the last 24 hours. More than 29 million doses have been administered since the introduction of vaccines in late 2020.
