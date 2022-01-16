Pacific Coast Tsunami News Support – CBS San Francisco





The end of the news about the tsunami on the Pacific coastCoverage of the KPIX team of the Tonga volcano eruption and subsequent tsunami which sent waves across the Pacific Ocean on Saturday. (1-15-22) 18 minutes ago

Accurate Saturday night forecastMeteorologist Darren Peck has the forecast, as well as more about the tsunami alerts issued off the coast of California after the eruption of Tonga volcano. (1-15-22) 44 minutes ago

Tonga Bay Area community frightened by volcanic tsunamiAfter a major volcanic eruption and tsunami near Tonga Island, Tongan Bay Areaers fear the worst. reports John Ramos. (1-15-22) 2 hours ago

Tsunami alert forces are being evacuated throughout the day at Berkeley MarinaResidents of the boats at Marina Berkeley were forced to evacuate until late Saturday afternoon after a volcanic eruption on the Pacific island triggered a tsunami wave across the ocean. Reports Shawn Chitnis. (1-15-22) 3 hours ago

Bay area beaches See some flooding, high navigation by Tonga volcano tsunamiA major volcanic eruption near the South Pacific island of Tonga sent a series of tsunami waves across the ocean and to the West Coast beaches on Saturday. (1-15-22) 3 hours ago

Raw Video: Consequences of the Tsunami Flood in Santa CruzScenes from the beaches and waterways of Santa Cruz County on Saturday. (1-15-22) 3 hours ago

UPDATE: Latest on regional floods and beach closures of the tsunami area caused by the tsunamiGianna Franco reports floods and beach closures around the Gulf area from the Tongan tsunami (15-15-2022) 6 hours ago

Tsunami Rise: Raw Video of Dock and Boats Releasing Near Mill ValleyRaw video of dock and boats being released near the Mill Valley 9 hours ago

TODAY FORECAST: The latest forecast from the KPIX 5 weather teamSunny skies this weekend 11 hours ago

TSUNAMI UPDATE: Tsunami boost expected in San Francisco around 8amAn underwater volcano erupted spectacularly near the Tongan Pacific nation on Saturday, prompting a rare tsunami alert off the coast of Northern California. 13 hours ago

PIX TaniSaturday morning headlines from the KPIX 5 editorial office 13 hours ago

Pacific volcano eruption: Tsunami advice issued for Northern CaliforniaTsunami advice issued for Northern California after violent volcanic eruption near Tonga 13 hours ago

SF Robberies: San Francisco neighborhood amazed by brazen home invasion robberiesSan Francisco Richmond District stunned by brazen home invasion robberies 20 hours ago

COVID: The Fed will begin distributing free COVID test kits at homeThe brawl over COVID testing continued on Friday, but relief may soon come in the form of free self-test kits delivered to your home courtesy of the federal government. 20 hours ago

COVID: Businesses fighting Napa fall victim to ‘COVID burnout’The COVID pandemic has caused a financial tax on businesses across the San Francisco Bay Area, but Napa County flourished somewhat like a local escape. Until now. 21 hours ago

PIX TaniKPIX 5 evening news headlines for Friday, January 14, 2022. 1 day ago

Omicron forgets many businesses in downtown San Francisco about returning to officeMax Darrow reports how the ongoing pandemic is affecting plans for many businesses in the San Francisco Financial District to return to office (1-14-2022) 1 day ago

The 49 loyalists bring their pride to DallasLen Ramirez reports on the atmosphere around this weekend’s next Wild Card game between the 49ers and the Cowboys in Dallas. (14.1.2022) 1 day ago

Lunar New Year Street Fair in San Francisco’s Chinese Quarter Canceled Due to COVID-19 Omicron RiseThe rise of the Omicron COVID-19 is giving another blow to the business community of the city of China in San Francisco. reports Da Lin. (1/14/22) 1 day ago

French Bulldog stolen by gun owner in Oakland; Reward offeredShawn Chitnis reports on tearful woman from Oakland praying for return of stolen French Bulldog (1-14-2022) 1 day ago

Weather forecast Friday night with Paul HeggenA bit of fog is expected late Friday through Saturday. Conditions should remain dry throughout the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, with peaks slightly above average. Paul Heggen has the forecast. (1/14/22) 1 day ago

New ban on mass rallies in Sonoma county surprises business ownersWilson Walker reports on new ban on mass rallies in Sonoma County. (14.1.2022) 1 day ago

Non-citizens eligible to vote on the San Francisco School BoardWhile San Francisco decides whether or not to withdraw Education Board members, non-citizens eligible to vote in the withdrawal may play an important role in the outcome. Reports Andria Borba. (1/14/22) 1 day ago

South Bay Health Officials Call on Private Health Care Providers to Increase COVID TestingKiet Do reports on Santa Clara County health officials providing guidance on taking a COVID test during Omicron growth and urging private health care providers to do more testing (14-14-2022) 1 day ago

