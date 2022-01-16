UK Defense Minister warns of consequences if Russia invades Ukraine | Ukraine





A Russian incursion into Ukraine would violate the most fundamental freedoms and sovereignty, the defense secretary said after a visit to Scandinavia. Issuing a second warning within a week to Moscow, Ben Wallace said there would be consequences for any Russian aggression against Ukraine. On Monday, he fired a shot beyond the arches, saying at an event in London that Britain would resist the harassers, no matter how far away the conflict was. Tensions on the Ukrainian border continue to be tense, with the US suggesting that Moscow is preparing for a fake flag operation in order to spark an incursion into neighboring territory. The new US intelligence was unveiled after little progress was made in talks between the Kremlin and Washington and its Western allies aimed at averting the escalating crisis. Secretary of State Liz Truss, who appears to be backing US intelligence, accused Russia of waging a disinformation campaign aimed at destabilizing and justifying an invasion of Ukraine and called on President Vladimir Putin to de-escalate his military presence. Wallace met with Nordic partners this week, including Finland, which shares a border with Russia. The Defense Ministry said he met with ministers in Sweden, Finland and Norway to discuss Russia’s continued aggression and military build-up on the border with Ukraine, with about 100,000 troops piled up in the division. The Secretary of Defense said: “The United Kingdom and our Nordic partners are united in our approach to maintaining European security. My discussions this week have been directly about deepening bilateral relations, common security and the consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Our discussions were clear that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be a strategic mistake, violating the most fundamental freedoms and sovereignty. Britain and the Nordic countries have a long and common history. Our European neighbors and allies remain vital partners as we work together to defend our common values, against common threats, and to build resilience in our neighborhood. The UK will always stay with them. Labor said the threats facing Ukraine must be met with force and determination by NATO and Europe after shadow defense secretary John Healey visited the country this week. Western allies must work hard to maintain their preemptive pressure on Russia and stand by Ukraine, Healey said. The Defense Ministry said Wallace met with his Swedish counterpart, Peter Hultqvist, before traveling to Finland to hold talks with President Sauli Niinist, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen. During the third part of his trip, the defense secretary met with his Norwegian counterpart, Odd Roger Enoksen.

