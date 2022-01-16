Italian pork industry blames feral pigs for swine fever





Posted: 15 January 2022 / 10:34 AM EST

/ Updated: 15 January 2022 / 10:34 AM EST

ROME (AP) The discovery of the African swine fever in northern Italy has made Italian pig producers fear significant damage to a large agricultural export. Earlier this month, a case of the virus, which can be deadly to pigs but does not harm humans, was discovered in a wild boar in the Piedmont region of northwestern Italy. Wild boar, whose meat is used in pasta sauces, are a popular prey for hunters in Italy. The country’s health and agriculture ministers have temporarily banned hunting in parts of Liguria and Piedmont in a bid to prevent the virus from spreading to more animals. The Italian farm lobby Confagricoltura says China, Japan, Taiwan and Kuwait have already suspended imports of Italian pork and that neighboring Switzerland has also imposed some restrictions. Italian exports of pork and pork products reach 1.5 billion euros ($ 1.7 billion) a year, with about a third of them coming from sales outside the European Union. Other regions in northern Italy are pushing for a crackdown on feral pigs outside the affected area in a bid to save their pig production. “African swine fever can strike pigs and pigs, it is highly contagious, often deadly,” Gianluca Barbacovi, head of the Coldiretti farm lobby in Italy’s Trentino Alto Adige region, said on Saturday. The European Food Safety Authority says that healthy pigs and pigs are usually infected, inter alia, by contact with infected animals, including feral pigs and feral pigs. A wild boar outbreak has also plagued urban areas, including several neighborhoods in Rome’s capital in recent years. Pigs break fences ringing in parks on the outskirts of the city and occupy roads to eradicate through uncollected food waste. Lobbyists for Italy’s prestigious Prosciutto di Parma (Parma ham) production have rushed to allay any fears from consumers, saying the aging process that undergoes the meat makes the African swine fever virus harmless.

