Cuthand: Sask. welfare depends on the growth of the indigenous population

Content of the article The daily news revolves around what happened that day to a politician or a celebrity and will often erupt a volcano or have some kind of disaster. Long-term trends go unnoticed for years until one day they grow and become urgent and in the headlines.

Content of the article In Saskatchewan, we have experienced steady population growth among indigenous people. School boards accept this as the population of indigenous students has grown over the years. Canada and Saskatchewan are in the midst of a major demographic shift and, so far, are flying off the radar. While some will say it is about to explode, I prefer to use the word bloom. In 2001, the census revealed that there were 83,745 First Nations people in Saskatchewan. From the 2016 census, the First Nations population grew to 114,570 and as of August 2021, Indigenous Services Canada tied the population in and out of the Saskatchewan First Nations reserve to 165,394. Combine First Nations numbers with our Mtis brothers and sisters (57,880 in 2016) and you will have a total indigenous population that may make up 20 percent or more of the province, a number comparable to the size of Regina or Saskatoon. This is a beautiful karma and I’m sure our ancestors are enjoying the reward that is coming down. Our ancestors fought the epidemics of white people and hunger. They were cleared from our traditional lands and were considered an endangered race. We would disappear like a buffalo; it was only a matter of time. Government policy took a deadlocked approach to our future because as far as they were concerned, we had none. By 1900 there were 10,000 Indigenous people in what would become Saskatchewan and less than 100,000 in Canada. There was a further decline after the 1918 pandemic. The population remained stagnant and increased slightly until after World War II, when improved public health and vaccines reduced the death rate. By 1970, there were about 36,000 indigenous people in the province.

Content of the article I remember in the 1970s when the then Saskatchewan Federation of Indians was implementing the Indian control policy of Indian education, it prepared growth projections based on the demographic profile of the people of the First Nations. At the time, about half the population of the First Nations was under the age of 20, and that fact remains little changed today. Of course, experts in Indian Affairs did not believe the FSI forecasts and did community planning for a reduced population. As it turned out, the FSI projections stood the test of time, and Indian Affairs underestimated the need for school infrastructure and size, a problem that haunts the First Nations to this day. In fact, the leaders of the First Nations took measures for the coming population boom. Former visionary chiefs David Ahenakew and Sol Sanderson established a range of educational institutions including the University of the First Nations of Canada and the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technology. Later, Chief Roland Crowe would negotiate land rights under the Treaty and increase the ground base of the First Nations. These two innovations, educational institutions and a ground base are vital in nation building. We are currently experiencing a population shift in Saskatchewan. Changes in the farming community are resulting in smaller and much larger farms. While there has been an urban migration of First Nations people, the reserve population continues to grow as cities shrink and villages disappear. In many cases, it is the indigenous local communities that are keeping small towns alive.

Today, about half of the indigenous population lives off the reserve. The figures are larger in the south than in the north. There are growing First Nations professional and middle classes and, across Canada, First Nations business development is the fastest growing sector of the economy. Nationwide, by 2024, indigenous business is projected to contribute more than $ 100 billion a year to gross domestic product. Saskatchewan's future well-being depends on the young and growing population of the First Nations. In the future, racial relations will have to improve and people will have to learn to work together. There is no solution. Saskatchewan can not afford to be a province of the rich and the poor. The future is changing rapidly and we are no longer a race that is disappearing.

