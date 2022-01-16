International
North Korea says it has tested missiles fired from the train
SEUL, South Korea (AP) North Korea said Saturday it tested ballistic missiles from a train in what was seen as a visible revenge against new sanctions imposed by the Biden administration.
The report from North State media came a day after the South Korean military said it had discovered the North had fired two missiles at sea in its third weapons release this month.
The launch came hours after the Pyongyang Foreign Ministry issued a statement reprimanding the United States for imposing new sanctions on previous northern tests and warning of stronger and clearer action if Washington maintains its confrontational stance. .
North Korea in recent months has stepped up new missile tests designed to defeat missile defense in the region amid pandemic-related border closures and the freezing of nuclear diplomacy with the United States.
Some experts say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is turning to a proven and true technique of putting pressure on the United States and its neighbors with missile launches and wild threats before offering negotiations aimed at making concessions.
North Korea’s Central News Agency said Friday’s exercise was aimed at checking the vigilance of the army’s rail missile regiment. Troops quickly moved to the launch site after receiving the missile test order in a brief notice and fired two tactical guided missiles that accurately hit a naval target, the report said.
The Norths newspaper Rodong Sinmun published photos of what appeared to be two different rockets flying overhead from smoky railroad cars.
Cheong Seong-Chang, an analyst at the Sejong Private Institute in South Korea, said the North is likely to stage a release that was not previously planned to demonstrate its opposition to U.S. sanctions.
The missiles fired by rail cars appeared to be a short-range solid-fuel weapon that the North apparently modeled on Russia’s Iskander mobile ballistic system. First tested in 2019, the missile is designed to be maneuverable and fly at low altitudes, which potentially improve their chances of avoiding and defeating missile systems.
The North first launched these missiles from a train in September last year as part of its efforts to diversify launch options, which now includes different vehicles and may eventually include submarines depending on progress of the country in the pursuit of such skills.
Launching a missile from a train may increase mobility, but some experts say North Korea’s simple rail networks running through its relatively small territory would be quickly destroyed by enemies during a crisis.
The Biden administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on five North Koreans for their roles in acquiring equipment and technology for North missile programs in its response to previous northern tests this month.
The announcement from the Treasury Department came just hours after North Korea said Kim oversaw a successful test of a hypersonic missile on Tuesday, which he claimed would greatly increase the country’s prevention from nuclear war. Tuesday’s test was North Korea’s second demonstration of its alleged hypersonic missile in a week.
Hours before the start of Friday, the KCNA issued a statement attributed to an unidentified Northern State Department spokesman, who insisted the new sanctions underscore the U.S.’s hostile intent aimed at isolating and suffocating the North.
The spokesman warned of a stronger reaction if Washington continues its confrontational stance.
Hypersonic weapons, which fly at speeds in excess of Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound, can pose a crucial challenge to missile defense because of their speed and maneuverability.
Such weapons were on the wish list of sophisticated military assets Kim discovered early last year, along with long-range missiles, spy satellites, long-range solid-fuel missiles and nuclear missiles launched by submarines.
However, experts say North Korea will need years and more successful, longer-range tests before it can buy a reliable hypersonic system.
A US-led diplomatic push aimed at persuading North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program collapsed in 2019 after the Trump administration rejected northern demands for easing major sanctions in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.
Kim has since pledged to further expand a nuclear arsenal that he clearly sees as his strongest guarantee of survival, despite the country’s economy suffering major setbacks between pandemic-related border closures and ongoing sanctions. led by the US.
His government has so far rejected the Biden administration’s call for a resumption of dialogue without preconditions, saying the United States must first abandon its hostile policy, a term Pyongyang uses primarily to describe sanctions and combined military exercises. US-South Korea.
