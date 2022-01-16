Chicago Cubs add great talent to International Signature Day





International signing day saw the Chicago Cubs sign a set of international prospects, including two ranked in the top 50. As mentioned recently, the Cubs were favored to sign with top international prospects Alexis Hernandez (# 18) and Adán Sánchez (# 43) in advance by date of signing. Both prospects really sign up with the organization. Hernandez received $ 1.3 million and Sanchez $ 1.5 million for MLB pipeline. According to Baseball America, The Cubs had a total of $ 5,179,700 in potential international money, so they signed with several other players, including Jefferson Rojas, Josias Ramírez, Yidel Díaz, Moisés Febrillet, Albertina Belliard, Josefrailin Alcantara and Carlos Altuve. Chicago Cubs: What do you need to know about these prospects? There has been a lot of hype about Hernandez and Sánchez, seeing that they are the prospects of the top-50. Hernandez, 17, is a short country outside the Dominican Republic and Cristian Hernandez’s younger brother, the third puppy perspective on the farm system. He is said to have the same tools and is very athletic. He was ranked as a full 55 class scout player before signing. Sánchez, 16, is a third-person shooter / base from Panama who possesses a real power potential and was part of the Panamanian Liga Small World Series team. He has an overall scouting grant of 50. Other perspectives may not be listed, but that certainly does not mean they cannot be developed into something special. Jefferson Rojas, 16, is a short country outside the Dominican Republic, which is said to be signing for $ 1 million. Josias Ramirez (CF), Moses February (SS), Yidel Diaz (C), Josefrailin Alcantara (OF) and Albertina Belliard (OF) are from the Dominican Republic. Carlos Altuve is a shooter from Venezuela. There is a lot of very new and raw potential here, which we hope will add more valuable depth to the farm system. Having this kind of depth is very exciting, it not only has potential in the future for the Puppies on the field, but can give the team future trading assets when it is the right time to draw a significant deal. As in previous years, Puppies are amassing short talents due to the typical athletic abilities of the boys in that position, which may allow them to move around the diamond where needed. They already have seniors Hernandez, Ed Howard, James Triantos and Kevin Made (who also plays third) as obstacles in their farm system. It is also good to see that they bring more attractive talents to the system. Do you want your voice to be heard? Join the Cubbies Crib team! Write about us! Puppies hope to confirm these signatures soon, as this is usually how the process works. Enjoy watching these guys sign up as they may be the only visible moves for the team for a while with the block showing no signs of ending soon.

