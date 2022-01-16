Padres Again Go Big on International Market – NBC 7 San Diego





Major League Baseball is currently in jam. However, small league baseball could still do its business and Saturday was big in the industry. January 15 was the start of the International Signing Period, the day when major league clubs can agree on contracts with amateur players from outside the United States and Canada (these players are subject to the MLB annual draft). Padres had just over $ 6 million to allocate to international players and early signs are that they do not plan to spare any of them. Earlier in the day the Friars agreed to deal with three of the top-ranked prospects in this year’s class, starting with the best pitcher available in consensus on 17-year-old Jarlin Susana. He is a right winger 6’6 “, 225 pounds from the Dominican Republic, who is already touching 97 MPH with his fast ball. He also throws a slider, shift and turn. The other two high-profile players joining the San Diego system are 16-year-old infusers Yendry Rojas and Rosman Verdugo, both Top-50 players under multiple scouting services. Rojas is a Cuban native who now plays in the Dominican Republic. Mostly a short stop, it has the ability to play multiple positions and shows some of the best clean powers in the classroom. With a powerful 6’1 inches and 190 pounds, he can drive the ball off the park in all areas and is already making comparisons with White Sox midfielder Yoan Moncada. Verdugo is hailed as the No. 1 player in all of Mexico. Hometown of Bahia Tortuga, Baja California Sur is part of the highly publicized Diablos Rojos del Mexico Academy. Scouts say he has an advanced sense of the hit area which is one of the best bats available from any country this year. “I think you’re looking at a powerful horse in Susana, who has a chance of being an elite-type arm, and you’re looking at Verdugo and Rojas, two very sleek bats for their age group,” says the scouting director of Padres International. Chris Kemp. “We think all three have a chance to be Plus. Plus makeup and Plus talent.” Here is the whole list of 19 signatures since the writing of this part: Jarlin Susana, RHP, Dominican Republic

Yendry Rojas, OF / INF, Cuba

Oliver Cedeo, SS, Venezuela

Rosman Verdugo, SS, Mexico

Brian Salazar, LHP, Venezuela

Juan Murillo, SS / OF, Cuba

Maykol Muoz, 3B / SS, Venezuela

Steven Giron, C, Venezuela

Josmar Acevedo, RHP, Venezuela

Joseph Chirinos, RHP, Venezuela

Alain Camou, SS, Dominican Republic

Estuar Suero, OF, Dominican Republic

Francis Pena, RHP, Dominican Republic

Wimer Ramirez, LHP, Dominican Republic

Jefren Tejada, LHP, Dominican Republic

Xavier Ruiz, RHP, Dominican Republic

Luis German, RHP, Dominican Republic

Enmanuel Pinales, RHP, Dominican Republic

Eizon Delgado, OF, Cuba This list has the potential to grow even longer, and will most likely grow. The signing period does not end until December 15 of this year. LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the microphone,In Friarwill cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analyzes, behind the scenes … ups and downs and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.

