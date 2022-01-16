Authorities in Kazakhstan increase the death toll from the riots to 225 | Kazakhstan





Violent unrest in Kazakhstan that began with peaceful protests in early January has left 225 people dead, authorities have said in a dramatic increase from the previous number. During the state of emergency, the bodies of 225 people were handed over to morgues, 19 of whom were law enforcement officers and military personnel, Serik Shalabayev, head of the prosecution at the prosecutor’s office, told a news conference on Saturday. The others were armed bandits who took part in terrorist attacks, Shalabayev added. Unfortunately, civilians have also become victims of acts of terrorism. Unprecedented clashes between security forces and anti-government protesters in the energy-rich former Soviet state prompted President Kassym-Yomart Tokayev to declare a state of emergency and call for help from a Russian-led military bloc. Shalabayev said 50,000 people joined the nationwide riots at their peak on January 5, when crowds attacked and burned government buildings, cars, banks and shops in several major cities. Kazakhstan had previously admitted less than 50 casualties, 26 armed criminals and 18 security officers from a conflict that exposed internal clashes at the head of the government. A higher death toll of 164 appeared on an official Telegram channel last week, but was quickly withdrawn. Asel Artakshinova, a spokeswoman for the health ministry, said more than 2,600 people had sought treatment in hospitals, while 67 remain in serious condition. Authorities in Kazakhstan have blamed international bandits and terrorists for the violence, who they said staged protests that saw the epicenter shift from the west to the country’s largest city, Almaty. They have not provided evidence of who the suspected foreign thugs and terrorists were. The protests have been the biggest threat so far to the regime imposed by Kazakhstan’s founding president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who resigned in 2019 and chose Tokayev as his successor. Most of the popular outrage has been directed at Nazarbayev, 81, who has ruled Kazakhstan since 1989 before handing over power. Tokayev this week launched an unprecedented attack on Nazarbayev, saying his mentor had failed to share the country’s vast wealth with ordinary Cossacks. On Saturday, the Samruk-Kazyna sovereign wealth fund said two of Nazarbayev’s relatives, Dimash Dosanov and Kairat Sharipbayev, had lost their jobs at the helm of energy companies. The moves were made in accordance with the decision of the board of directors, the fund said. Sharipbayev, 58, is widely believed to be the husband of Nazarbayev’s eldest daughter, Dariga Nazarbayeva. He was in charge of the national gas company QazaqGaz, formerly KazTransGas. Dosanov, 40, is the husband of Nazarbayev’s youngest daughter, Aliya Nazarbayeva, 41, and was the head of the national oil carrier KazTransOil. Tokayev has blamed QazaqGaz in part for the historic crisis, which began with rising prices for liquefied petroleum gas, a popular fuel, sparking peaceful protests in early January. Nazarbayev has three daughters. The middle daughter, Dinara Kulibayeva’s husband, Timur Kulibayev, is seen as one of the country’s richest people with broad interests in the energy sector. The two together control Kazakhstan’s largest commercial bank, Halyk. With Agence France-Presse and Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jan/16/kazakhstan-authorities-raise-death-toll-from-unrest-to-225 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos