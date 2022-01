Yankees News: Key International Perspective Roderick Arias signed by the Yanks

New York Post | Dan Martin: As they did two years ago with Jasson Dominguez, the Yankees have signed with the main international prospect, removing 17-year-old Roderick Arias from the Dominican Republic. The international free agent period opened on Saturday, with the Yankees spending $ 4 million of their $ 5,179,700 set to secure his signature. Arias is a five-tool prospect, known for his ball wing and unlike many of the Yankees current and previous candidates, he is expected to stay in that position. NJ Advance Media | Brendan Kuty: We all like to play GM for a day, even CC Sabathia tried his hand speaking at WFAN. He identified Trevor Story and Matt Olson as the two players he most wanted the Yankees to add, followed by another starting ball. He stressed that the Yankees need to become more aggressive on the road and felt that the best teams combine speed with strength. Finally, he singled out the players already on the list who should keep the team, starting with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. He hoped for healthy seasons from Luis Severino and Aaron Hicks and complimented what he saw from Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery. North Jersey Media Group | Pete Caldera: The Yankees already had a strong reserve of short-term prospects in their system and Roderick Arias’s signing only deepens that group. He joins Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza and Trey Sweeney, ranked first, third and seventh, respectively, in the list of top organizations’ perspectives, among others. Given the uncertainty at the major league level, it is no surprise that the Yankees have given priority to development in the junior position. New York Daily News | Bob Raissman: After Ken Singletons retired and David Cones reduced the YES task force after agreeing to join Baseball’s Sunday Night Broadcast on ESPN, the YES Network has a big hole to fill their live broadcasts. This also comes at a time of declining overall visibility in YES and a Mets the owner determined to steal attention away from his rivals in the city. YES is likely to bring in two new color commentators for next season, and Raissman sees this as a perfect opportunity to add fresh faces to refresh a network at risk of getting stale.

