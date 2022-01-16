Kazakhstan raises death toll to 225 in protest days





/ Updated: 15 January 2022 / 12:38 PM EST In this image taken from the video published by the Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense, a military vehicle of the Russian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization gets ready to be loaded on a Russian military plane starting to withdraw the troops of at an airport outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Thursday. January 13, 2022. In light of unprecedented mass protests that quickly escalated into violence, Kazakh President Kassym-Yomart Tokayev sought help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russian-led military alliance of six former Soviet states. The bloc sent over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week and on Tuesday Tokayev declared their mission largely completed. (Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense through the AP)

MOSCOW (AP) A senior Kazakh law enforcement official said Saturday that 225 people died during violent demonstrations that rocked the country this month, a number significantly higher than previously warned. Serik Shalabayev, head of the prosecution service at the attorney general’s office, said 19 police or military officers were among the dead, news reports said. More than 4,300 people were injured, he said. The previous official death toll was 164. Demonstrations began on January 2 in the oil and gas-rich country of Central Asia to protest the sharp rise in fuel prices. They quickly spread across the country, escalating into a general protest against the country’s authoritarian government, and were violently destroyed within days, particularly in Almaty, the country’s largest city. Protesters attacked government buildings and set them on fire. At the request of President Kassym-Yomart Tokayev, the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization sent a force of more than 2,000 troops, mostly Russians, to act as peacekeepers. The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that its troops had returned home, but it was unclear whether forces from other alliance countries remained in Kazakhstan.

