“It’s hard,” Ottawa students, teachers prepare to return to school Monday

On Monday morning, Eide Laham will be back in class for the first time in more than a month, but the return is weighing it down heavily.

“Going back to school is difficult because its germs are everywhere,” the 4th grader continued. “At lunch everyone takes off their mask and even when teachers tell you to stop talking, they do not, so you are spreading COVID, and even if you do not have it, you are spreading germs, but at home you do not need to worry about it.

Laham is one of thousands of Ottawa students returning to class Monday, but the nine-year-old is more concerned with her safety.

“If I take COVID and go home, I can spread it to my family and that’s not really good,” she said.

It is the same concern that is keeping others – like Rylie Anderson – at home, continuing virtual learning, while cases and hospitalizations in the capital remain high.

“To bring COVID home and just give it to my parents by chance because you know, they’re my parents and I love them,” Anderson said.

The 5th grader and her family are choosing to continue virtual learning for the next few weeks until the COVID situation in the capital improves.

“I feel happy because then, after I finish my work, I can play video games, but in fact I am also sad because then I can not see my friends,” said Anderson.

In a letter to Education Minister Stephen Lecce on Friday, the Ottawa District School Board Carleton wrote that his biggest concerns remain unaddressed and called on the province to restore tracking of school contacts, provide masks Quality N95 for students and implement a test to stay program in schools.

“Families should not rely on uninformed absenteeism reports or community gossip to determine if a child may have been exposed to COVID19 at school or if the risk of exposure to COVID-19 at school exceeds their tolerance for the risk of “In light of other family members who have unique vulnerabilities to the virus,” wrote OCDSB Chair Lynn Scott.

Dr.

“This is going to be a transition period, so we’re going to have to understand this coming week how many kids are going back to personal learning, but look at all this piece of information as well as what ‘s going on with COVID at the community level. ., said Dr. Vera Etches.

Under the new provincial guideline, schools will not report COVID cases in the same way, but will instead track student absences. The data will be made available to the public, and if 30 percent of students and school staff are absent, the board will notify Ottawa Public Health.

Dr. Etches says OPH will also monitor the data in advance.

“I can assure you that the Ottawa Public Health will monitor this data source, but look for anything that signals something, rapid change, something beyond what we would think is normal,” said Dr. Etches.

However, some teachers say they are tired of going back to class.

“I’m really walking into the unknown, but I have to stay as positive as possible to maintain the best interest of my students, which is really my responsibility as a teacher,” said Lisa Levitan. , an elementary school teacher on the public school board.

“I did a little informal survey in my classroom, anonymously, and only three kids feel comfortable coming back, out of 51, so I know the kids in my class are feeling uncomfortable,” added Rachel Inch, another elementary school teacher.

According to some educators, the new instruction is insufficient and there are concerns that it could lead to an increase in cases in schools.

It just seems unimaginable to me to think that COVID will not spread through schools with vaccination rates as they are, you know, safety measures just by washing your hands? “It’s an airborne disease,” said Inch.

Despite the concerns, teachers say they understand the importance of personalization, but are unclear as to why schools moved online in the first place.

“The arbitrary decision to close schools on January 5, when there were 2,000 hospitalizations, and now coming back on Monday, when there are over 3,800 people in the hospital,” Inch said.

“Distance learning is exhausting, it is exhausting, I do not like it, but I do not want to be sick and I do not want to add to the burden on the health care system, which I know is overloaded at the moment, I just feel I do not have. elections “, she continued.

With just two days before the lesson resumes in person, some students also want to have other opportunities.

[I would prefer] staying at home, at the computer, Laham said.