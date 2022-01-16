International
School boards warn of possible cancellations of last minute classes during COVID increase
Some school boards in Ontario are warning parents that classes may be canceled with little notice when personal tutoring resumes Monday, saying they are preparing for Omicron-related staff shortages that have plagued other industries for weeks. .
The highly contagious variant of COVID-19 prompted the province to shift schools to online learning after the winter break.
As students return to physical classes next week, boards said many teachers and other education staff could be sent into isolation because of the virus.
“We will make every effort to keep classrooms and schools open, but if we can not function safely, a class or school may need to focus on distance learning until we can arrange for proper coverage, “said the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board. letter to parents.
“If that happens, we will make every effort to advise the parents the night before.”
Meanwhile, the Rainbow District School Board of Northern Ontario told parents they may have to cancel daylight hours if there are not enough teachers.
Plans in place to avoid closures
The Toronto County School Board, the state’s largest, said there are some unforeseen occasions to avoid closures, such as adding more supply teachers to the list and redeploying “central staff” to help. Closing classrooms and schools could be the last resort, he said.
“It may be necessary to use the strategy supported by the Ministry of one day a week distance learning, where students will not attend school in person. This would allow the total number of casual teachers to cover a larger number of small schools, “a. The letter from TDSB to the parents is read.
The chairwoman of the Lakehead District School Board in northern Ontario said that similar to snow days, her board will share information about closures when schools or classrooms should be closed.
Ellen Chambers encouraged families to keep track of those updates.
“Check (our) site regularly to make sure the classroom or school is open because we are very concerned about having enough staff,” she said.
Chambers noted that while the board will do its best to notify families as soon as possible of any closures, a teacher’s symptoms, for example, may change the day of a class and the situation will need to be reviewed.
“There are a lot of things that are out of our hands, unfortunately,” she said.
The province is working to reduce the shortage by shortening the required isolation time for those with COVID-19 from 10 days to five for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, as long as their symptoms have disappeared. It is also allowing retired teachers to work up to 95 days a year without any financial penalty – from 50.
Staff is the ‘main issue’
Ann Pace, an executive with the Ontario Board of Directors, said the “main concern” is whether the entire school system will have the levels of staff needed to function.
That includes having plenty of teachers, school bus drivers, education assistants, educators and designated early childhood caregivers, she said.
“With Omicron that is like [transmissible]as it is and so unpredictable with the risk of exposure, staff shortages and wealth
that reliable workforce is probably the most unpredictable aspect of next week and beyond, “said Pace, who is also the principal of a school in Thornhill, Ont.
Pace said school staff are doing the best they can to ensure a smooth transition back to personal learning.
“We believe that with the right measures and with all the support we can get from the public and the government, we can continue to provide quality education,” she said. weeks will not be at all close to what we experienced in the fall. “
Inside Agnew, a trusted administrator of the Halton District Catholic School Board, echoed these remarks.
“Our staff [are]doing everything they need to do, “she said.” And they’re doing things maybe twice, to make sure we’re ready as best we can for Monday. “
