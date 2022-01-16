Citizens do a splash on the first day of the Free International Agency





Washington was able to add the highest talent to Cristian Vaquero to their emerging farm system. The 2021-2022 international signing period started today, as it was postponed from the usual July start date. Most of the top names have been associated with teams for over a year and were finally able to put pen to paper. For the national team, they achieved one of the key prospects in Cristian Vaquero, a Cuban player off the field. Baseball America and MLB Pipeline have ranked it as the number one and number two prospect respectively. Nicknamed the “Phenomenon”, Vaquero is an outsider who hits the key, who has the potential to become a player with five tools. Johnny DiPuglia, Washington’s Assistant General Manager in charge of international operations, was instrumental in shutting down the phenomenon. He had some stunning comments when asked to compare Juan Soto when he was about the same age as Vaquero. “Soto was not close to this boy’s vehicles [has]. ” However, he shares a similar passion for sports. “ “The tools are extremely present when you see them on the field. The most important tool from him, this kid loves to play the game. He is trained in one place… it is like a farm and he wakes up every day at 7:00 working in his trade and it is impressive for a child of that age to wake up at that time of day and work on something that he wants to do. for the rest of his life. ” MLB pipeline disrupted his skills by saying, “Vaquero was originally a left-handed striker, but he learned to change the shot after leaving Cuba, which has resulted in improved field knowledge and more confidence on the plate. At 6 feet-3 and close to 190 pounds, he is a physical specimen with tons of crude strength and power. He can really cover the ground in the center, shows a strong wing and has a chance to be a plus defender in position. “He plays hard with a lot of energy and shows a lot of natural instinct in practice and in games.” Washington spent $ 4.9 million (a club record) out of their $ 5,179,700 for the Vaquero leaving little to spend on other players. The other notable sign was Jorgelys Mota, a 16-year-old from outside the Dominican Republic for $ 250,000. Washington signed eight other players including Marlon Perez, LHP; Jeremy Bautista, C; Albert Casado, INF; Ramon Cuevas, RHP; Misael Mojica, INF; Miguel Moreno, RHP; Helder Rosario, C; and Camilo Sanchez, RHP.

