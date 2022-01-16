Five people in hospital with COVID-19 in PEI





Health officials on Prince Edward Island said Saturday that five people are currently in hospital and being treated for COVID-19. The province said two individuals have been hospitalized for other reasons and have a diagnosis of COVID-19. There is currently no one in intensive care. 309 NEW CASES, REPORTED 222 REVIEWS Prince Edward Island on Saturday announced 309 new cases of COVID-19 and 222 new cures in PEI. Health officials said the new cases are still under investigation. By province, there are 2,081 active cases of COVID-19 in PEI There have been 4,170 cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. Approximately 25% of our new cases are related to the spread in the community, which means that there is no known origin of the infection for positive cases, such as travel or close contact, said Public Health Chief Dr. Heather Morrison in a press release. It is important that anyone who tests positive or is identified as close contact follows the required isolation and testing protocols, respectively. All islanders should do everything possible to slow the spread of COVID-19, including keeping our circle of contacts as small as possible, vaccination, including a booster dose (when acceptable), wearing a mask and staying home when we are not feeling well. EXPLOSION ON EXPLOSIONS, TESTING Health officials reported an explosion at St. Eleanors on Saturday. The province said two individuals tested positive for COVID-19. Update on previously announced eruptions on Prince Edward Island: Atlantic Baptist Long Term Care Facility – three new COVID-19 cases to report (total population 19)

Garden Home Long-Term Care Institution – no new cases to report (13 residents in total)

Miscouche Villa Community Care Institution – a new case to report (total population 9)

Early childhood and child care centers – no new cases to report

Shelters and Contact Services – a new case to report (10 cases in total)

Provincial Correctional Center – no new cases to report The province said testing is currently ongoing and control measures have been put in place at all facilities with explosions. Moreover, there are many other outbreaks at workplaces throughout the province. To maintain the limited capacity of Health PEI testing clinics, until further notice, testing will continue to be limited to the following: Symptomatic individuals

Close contacts of positive cases

Confirmatory tests for individuals who test positive in advance at a point of entry

Confirmatory tests for individuals that test positive in advance with a rapid antigen test Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should be isolated until they are able to be tested and continue to be isolated after being tested until a negative result is obtained. Individuals who have no symptoms do not require testing (unless they are in one of the above categories). Those who will appear for travel-related tests (for example: day 4 tests) will be provided with rapid antigen tests at home, two tests that will be performed 48 hours apart. VACCINATION UPDATE As of Wednesday, January 12, 95.9 per cent of the island’s eligible residents aged 12 and over have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 92.6 per cent have been fully vaccinated with two doses. The province said 56.1 percent of children ages 5-11 have received their first dose.

