



According to provincial panels and COVID-19. It is the highest overnight increase since the end of September 2021. On September 28, by comparison, hospitalizations in the province increased by 22 patients from 289 to 311 people. On Saturday, the provincial update said 139 of the current hospitalizations were hospital care. Of these, 64 are COVID-19 related diseases, 54 are random, with asymptomatic infections and 21 cases have not been ascertained. The remaining 11 people are in intensive care, six of whom are there for COVID-19-related illnesses. Provincial officials said they would track hospital admissions as a key indicator of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. Active case counts, which were already inaccurate because people may not be tested for the virus or may not be aware they are infected, are more inaccurate as government officials encouraged people who tested positive for a rapid antigen test. to opt out of a formal PCR test if they ‘are asymptomatic. Nevertheless, there have been more than 1,000 new cases in the last six to seven days, a milestone reached by Saskatchewan alone in 2022, and the number of active cases has continued to rise sharply, more than doubling the record. active cases settled before 2022, which was 4864. There are now 10,923 active cases confirmed. On Saturday, the province reported 1,114 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases to 98,699. The seven-day recurring average of 1,120 new daily cases is also a pandemic record, beating the previous record set on Friday of 1,098. On Saturday, 3,424 new tests were reported, which means that the test positivity rate is 32.5 percent. Saskatchewan reported 3,063 new doses of the vaccine: 1,255 of them were first doses and the remaining 1,808 were full doses (either one dose of Janssen vaccine or two doses of a Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna vaccine). 1,829,537 doses have now been administered. The provincial update shows that 876,137 have been fully dosed. Saskatchewan was previously ranked among the lowest number of active cases, according to Update on the epidemiology of the Government of Canada. Saskatchewan’s active case rate once ranked among the lowest provinces, but has begun to rise close to the national average. (Government of Canada) As of Thursday, it had grown closer to the middle of the pack, but its low numbers could be attributed to current policy encouraging people not to request a PCR test if they are asymptomatic, but test positive on a rapid antigen test. Saskatchewan posted 784 known active cases per 100,000 on Thursday, according to the federal government, compared to the national average of 1,009 active cases per capita.

