Tsonga from Tonga volcano eruption leaves traces of flood damage | Tonga

Tsunami from Tonga volcano eruption leaves traces of flood damage | Tonga
Tsunami waves triggered by an underwater volcano have flooded the Pacific island nation of Tonga, where entire cities have been flooded, and scientists warn that the main island could be covered by volcanic ash.
Videos shared on social media after the blast showed people running to higher ground as one-meter-high floods hit coastal areas and made their way farther inland as the sky darkened with ash.
There were no official reports of injuries or deaths until Sunday evening, with limited communications.
Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s prime minister, told a news conference on Sunday that no contacts had been established with coastal areas beyond the capital, Nukualofa. Nukualofa is covered with thick plumes of volcanic dust, but otherwise conditions are calm and stable, Ardern said. We have not yet received news from other coastal areas, she said.
Ardern said the main underwater communication cable was affected, presumably due to power loss. Energy was being restored in some areas on the islands and local cell phones were slowly starting to work, she added. The New Zealand High Commission in Nukualofa had said the tsunami had damaged boats, shops and other infrastructure.
The Tongan cabinet held a crisis meeting on Sunday and was seeking help, said the office of Zed Seselja, Australia’s minister for the Pacific. Australia will send a P8 surveillance aircraft to Tonga on Monday.
As the tsunami struck on Saturday, a video shot from the roof of a building on the coast showed huge waves breaking the coastal wall in seconds, while a video shot by the New Zealand High Commission in Nukualofa, where people were running for shelter , showed Patangata City Center was completely submerged, including the Royal Palace and Tonga’s largest bank.
Another video, shot inside a church, showed children screaming as water surrounded the building and waves began crashing against windows. In one video posted on YouTube After the explosion, Abraham Leilua starts telling his followers that it is not so bad, but within a few minutes, as the water rises, saying: I have to run to escape before closing the video.
Blake Smith-Tatafi, an Australian-based Tongan, said they were praying and in awe. In case you did not know, Tonga Island is flat. This leaves their people with no real security to evacuate. Villages completely under water. We do not have contacts for hours now. This is a crisis, he said.
Pita Taufatoua, an Australian-based Tongan Olympian, said he had not heard from his father or family in Haapai, the lower islands in Tonga.
Initial reports of damage have been catastrophic and all communications with Tonga have been deleted, he said. While I can not help the family at this time, I will focus on the location as more information emerges.
Southern Cross Cable Network said Sunday it had been able to confirm contact with a communications center in Tonga and was working to restore internet and telephone connections.
A online posting on Sunday morning declared that Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said the tsunami warning remained in place and most of the country had suffered serious damage. The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs said its high commission had not received any reports of casualties.
Ardern said the situation in Tonga was extremely worrying.
Communication, as a result of the blast, has been difficult, but our defense forces team and the foreign ministry are working as we talk to determine what is needed and how we can help, she said.
New Zealand has made available to Tonga an initial value of $ 500,000 and has sent an aerial surveillance aircraft to assess the damage.
Ardern said she had been in contact with Scott Morrison, the Australian prime minister, and that both governments were ready to respond to Tonga’s needs. But conditions were not immediately safe for the planes.
There is an urgency here. We want to make sure they are on the ground as soon as possible, but for our naval vessels it will take a few days to get to Tonga and we have to balance well the need to reach them quickly but we make sure to get the people and resources they need there as well, and in some cases we have parts of Tonga where we just have not been able to establish communication.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said he was deeply concerned about the Tongan people as it recovers and that the United States was prepared to provide support.
The chief executive of Save the Children in Fiji, Shairana Ali, said she was closely monitoring the situation and was ready to respond. Our thoughts have been on the safety of our Tongan brothers and sisters and Save the Children is in good condition to help as needed, she said, adding that booms from the Tonga volcano eruption could be clearly heard in Fiji.
The volcano, Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haapai, 1800 m high and 20 km wide, is located 65 km north of Tonga’s capital, Nukualofa. The US Storm Watch said the blast was one of the most violent ever caught on satellite, while the Tonga Geological Survey said gas, smoke and ash from the blast reached 20km into the sky.
The eruption could be heard up to 2,300 km away in New Zealand, while tsunami warnings were in effect at various times throughout the Pacific, including Australia, Japan and the US. Several coastal communities in Fiji and Vanuatu were damaged by the big waves, while tidal waves were reported to have damaged ports and coastal parks along the west coast of the US.
Satellite images appeared to show the uninhabited islands of Tonga Nuku and Tau completely eroded. Tonga has also been hit by two Category 5 cyclones in the last five years: Cyclone Harold in April 2020 and Cyclone Gita in 2018.
In Japan, about 230,000 people were advised to evacuate to eight prefectures after waves of more than one meter hit coastal areas, public broadcaster NHK reported. The alarm included areas hit by the deadly 2011 tsunami.
Ten boats capsized in Kochi prefecture on Shikoku island in southern Japan, NHK said, and Japan Airlines canceled 27 flights to airports across the country. There were delays in rail and postal services in some areas, Kyodo News reported, with some residents having spent a cold night after being evacuated to higher ground.
A red tsunami warning of the second-highest rate in Japan for Iwate prefecture in northern Japan was lifted Sunday morning, the NHK reported, although less severe yellow tsunami advice remained in place along Japan’s east coast. with authorities continuing to call for caution.
