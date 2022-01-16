Authorities warn of low check-in rates as new local COVID-19 cases rise in WA

Authorities are urging Western Australians to be vigilant as the state registered a total of five new local COVID-19 cases since Saturday and reintroduced a masked mandate for Perth and the Peel region.

WA Prime Minister Mark McGowan announced that the mask mandate would take effect at 6pm on Sunday after three more cases of the virus were registered.

Earlier, WA Health announced two new cases, both of which are previously confirmed case contacts, bringing the total number of new local cases reported as of Saturday to five.

It comes after WA health authorities are urging people to continue using the SafeWA app following two local COVID-19 cases registered on Saturday.

Both of these cases are also believed to have been contagious in the community.

The two women who tested positive on Saturday are linked to existing COVID-19 cases, though the variant is unknown.

During the recent outbreak, recordings using the SafeWA app peaked on Christmas Eve, but have since dropped. ( ABC News: Keane Bourke )

U Natural Spa Therapy at Applecross wasdescribed as a “significant exposure risk” by WA Health on Saturday after being visited by many cases with COVID.

Anyone who has been in business between January 7 and 13 has been instructed to be tested immediately for COVID-19, quarantined for 14 days and call the 13 COVID line.

Contact trackers expected dozens of people to have visited the business during that period, but SafeWA data show only 11 people registered.

“Given the time frame, WA Health needs to speak urgently with positive cases to identify further possible exposure sites in the coming days,” a spokesman said.

A man accused of allegedly using another person’s COVID certificate

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old has been charged after allegedly using fake vaccination identification and proof documents to enter the Crown Perth complex.

The man was allowed to enter the Crown on Wednesday after securing a WA driver’s license and digital vaccination certificate on a cell phone.

However, police claim that the license and certificate belonged to another person, and that the false name mangavea was the crown security personnel and police officers.

The man allegedly entered the Crown Perth complex showing someone else’s vaccination certificate. ( ABC News: Andrew O’Connor )

Police have filed three charges, including failing to follow an instruction and providing false personal information.

The man will appear in the Magistrates’ Court in Perth on Wednesday, February 9th.

“We need to slow down the spread”: AMA

Australian Medical Association WA branch president Mark Duncan-Smith said it was a concern that people were not checking.

“Inside with the opening is the need to contact the tracker and be able to still isolate people who come in contact with someone who is COVID positive,” he said.

If we do not use contact tracking, if we do not check in, then we will approach the “let it rip” position.

Mr Duncan-Smith said even when Omicron begins to spread widely in the community when the borders reopen on February 5, tracking contact will be critical.

“We need to slow down the spread because we do not want a massive shock, a tidal wave of bad cases that could flood our medical system,” he said.

“This is a disease that we do not want to tear our society apart, we want it to walk slowly so that our medical system does not prevail.”

New U Massage in Mount Lawley is one of two massage businesses listed as a COVID-19 Exposure Site in Perth. ( ABC News: Greg Pollock )

Since the current outbreak began just before Christmas, Western Australians have accessed the SafeWA app an average of 1,580,548 times each day.

The maximum number of registrations during that time was on Christmas Eve, with 2,118,167 scans recorded.

Excluding Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, the lowest number was 1,280,194 on January 9th.

These numbers are all well below the peak of 2,479,002 registrations every day in the first week that the application was mandatory last year.

But it remains above the low enrollment rates that followed the blockages in 2021.

“We have to help each other”

At Perth CBD, most of the people ABC spoke to were happy to check wherever they went.

Jerraldine Lauricio works at a hospital in Perth. ( ABC News: Keane Bourke )

Jerraldine Lauricio, who works at one of Perth’s hospitals, said it was disrespectful for people not to scan.

“I know that sometimes we rush to get the things we want, to go shopping or to eat,” she said.

“But look, we have freedom compared to other countries.

“If we can minimize it by controlling, so we can track and track those people, do it.”

Jennifer Fong and Felicia Siew said they aimed to check wherever they went and find upset when other people did not.

“It’s quite disappointing, being in WA we have to help each other,” Ms Siew said.

Jennifer Fong (left) and Felicia Siew said they were upset by people who did not control. ( ABC News: Keane Bourke )

She said her friends had wanted to add each other to their SafeWA apps, which meant one person could sign up for everyone else.

Cooper Gray said he had to log in manually because of problems with the app and found it frustrating to see people breaking the rules.

“It’s annoying in a way, but at the same time you can’t stop people from doing it.”

