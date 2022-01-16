The cadets connect with the astronaut at the International Space Station | Content only for subscribers

For the Air Force Academy cadets who attended a question-and-answer session on Wednesday, the experience was truly out of this world.

Col. Raja Chari, a 1999 Academy graduate, greeted cadets from nearly 250 miles above Earth as he traveled at a speed of five miles per second aboard the 356-foot-tall. International Space Station.

of NASA astronauts who last week sequenced DNA from bacterial samples answered a wide variety of questions recorded in the video, while offering cadets a brief overview of what it means to be an astronaut.

Brig. General Paul Moga, the cadet commander who oversees the 4,000 cadets and their military training, was thrilled to have the opportunity to speak with a NASA astronaut.

On behalf of senior USAFA leadership and all faculty and staff, thank you and the NASA team for taking the time to speak with our cadets, Moga said in a previously recorded video. This is a tremendous opportunity for our future aircraft and flight attendants.

For small and old classes, the U.S. Space Force which launched in December 2019 was not yet announced as the newest military branch when students arrived at the academy. But the academy quickly became the training ground for future Air Force officers, and numerous Air Force bases have been renamed Air Force bases.

Cadet 1rr Courtney Kirkpatrick’s class arrived at the Academy thinking she would become a pilot, but after learning about the Space Force, she was excited to make a direct impact.

Kirkpatrick is interested in resolving national security issues in space.

I find room to be such a kingdom without answers, she said. It is increasingly important for military and national security. The mix of engineering and space made me interested in this.

Bachelor of astronautics engineering with a minor in space combat graduates this year and is assigned to work as an engineer.

Cadet 1rr Classmate Thomas McLean, an astronaut engineering colleague, came to the Academy thinking he wanted to become an engineer before he caught a fever and decided he wanted to fly. He won a pilot job.

McLean, commander of the 16th Cadet Squadron, said it was wonderful to hear and ask Chari a question.

It was a very inspiring opportunity, McLean said. He graduated from the same squadron on the same path and career.

Chari earned double bachelor’s degrees in astronautical engineering and engineering science at the academy and a master’s degree in aeronautics and astronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; has completed university training of Air Force pilots and formal F-15E training; and graduated from the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School before being selected by NASA in 2017.

Many times I look back and if I could do four years of sleep deprivation, doing a lot of tasks and never have enough time to do anything, I can definitely do it in shorter periods of time doing these things difficult, said Chari. I think the academy was the hardest thing I did.

Here are some of the questions Chari answered:

Q: What is a surprise challenge or experience at the Space Station that your training could not prepare you for?

Answer: The thing you can not fully experience is the lack of weight and the way your brain will respond to this. I think what is most amazing is how quickly your brain adapts to it.

Q: Can you talk about the importance and impact of the International Space Station on the US military?

Answer: Anything really in space that needs some kind of manual intervention, be it an experiment, its research, if you need a person involved in it, it requires the space station.

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing NASA and private space companies as they continue to work toward sending humans to Mars?

Answer: My thought, the power of push. If we get there faster, that will solve the problem.

Q: What is one thing you are not allowed to do on the International Space Station that you want to do?

Answer: Throw things out. Trying to manage garbage logistics is a really big problem. If we had any way of picking it up and launching it somewhere, it would be something I wish I had on the space station.

Q: What was the most unexpected event during your career as an astronaut?

Answer: Selecting to fly on a mission. I did not expect to fly for years.

Q: In what research or extracurricular activities have you been involved in the academy that helped you get to where you are today?

Answer: I was very involved in the FalconSat program, taking it off the field.

Captain Meghan Quadrino, a 2012 Academy graduate and instructor in the Astronautics department, said the design, construction and launch of satellites from the FalconSat program is an excellent real-world experience for cadets.

There are currently two satellites in orbit and Quadrino said the cadets are currently building another. The satellites are used to conduct experiments for the Air Force Research Laboratory and other Department of Defense partners.

Quadrino said he is grateful to NASA’s education office for coordinating and enabling the event. The academy held a similar event two years ago when another academy graduate was dealing with the space station.

It’s really inspiring for them (the cadets) to see someone who went through the same experiences they ate at Mitchell Hall, lived in dormitories and now 20 years later are pursuing their dreams as astronauts, Quadrino said. Not only is it possible for that person, but it is possible for them (the cadets).