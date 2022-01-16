EPCOT International Art Festival to entertain guests until February 21, 2022





The EPCOT International Arts Festival, which runs until February 21, 2022, will feature exciting adventures in the visual, culinary and performing arts. Throughout the 39-day festivals, chefs display dishes inspired by art movements, visual masterpieces come to life, and Broadway stars sing the show’s beloved tunes at a performance art festival that will surely captivate festival attendees as it can only Disney. The EPCOT International Arts Festival takes place during the 18-month celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort, giving guests the opportunity to be “golden” during the most magical celebration in the world. Among the main points of the festival: One of the favorite guests, the DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series, presents three shows each festival night. Broadway stars perform beloved songs from more than 25 years of award-winning stage productions. Visit www.ArtfulEPCOT.com for meal packages to combine with concert performances.

Enjoy and drink around the world at 15 Food Studios offering creative international and local food and drink to satisfy every taste. From Morocco to Canada and America, completely new dishes created and skillfully introduced features to every menu. Food Studio’s newcomers are Deco Delights (Dulce Chocolate Mousse) and The Craftsmans Courtyard (PEI roasted cast iron mussels). New plant-based offerings include carrots in three ways: spicy barbecue and grilled carrots, pickled carrots and ginger carrot puree.

Tie your sneakers with laces and prepare your appetite for the “Wonderful Colorful Kitchen Walk,” a fun food walk that highlights five sweet and savory offerings listed in the Festival Passport. Collect all five passport stamps and qualify for a nice Artist Palette Cookie.

Dazzling art is at the heart of the festival. Masterpieces to be seen by more than 100 Disney and visiting artists will be found throughout EPCOT. Take a look at the artists at work with a look inside the Disney Artists Gallery or the WonderGround Gallery. At ground level, the works of the chalk artists will be exhibited along the bridge to the Showcase Plaza.

The Showcase Plaza scene is enlivened with musical acts, a spectacle of thrilling power with Gravity Art and Visual Art in Performance, led by an artist painting Disney’s favorite characters in minutes.

Fun for all ages. Kids can create their own masterpieces of art with chalk at Kids Chalk Art, while families can leave their creative mark on a mural larger than life in the “Expression Section: A Paint by Numbers Mural” section. At the Animation Academy, learn from an animation artist how to draw a Disney character. Illustrations of Walt Disney World Resort attractions by Disney Imagineers from around the world will appear in Drawing on Inspiration: Celebrating 50 Years of Magic.

Across the World Showcase, guests can access some of the most iconic artwork from around the world at Artful Photo Ops Unique For an additional fee, Figments Brush with the Masters invites guests on a scavenger hunt around the World Showcase. The beloved purple dragon is hidden in famous works of art. Turn your complete map of Figment sights to redeem a craft surprise!

Figment also gives an artistic touch to the festival’s exclusive collection of goods, which includes accessories, special gifts and much more.

To experience the EPCOT International Arts Festival, guests need a valid park entrance and a park reservation for EPCOT on the same date.

