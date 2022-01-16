Phillies signs 10 free international agents – Phillies Nation





Citizens Bank Park has been Phillies’s home since 2004. (Tim Kelly / Philies Nation) The international signing period opened for business on Saturday and the Philadelphia Phillies wereted no time: They signed out-player Neify Rosario and officially landed with the short ball William Bergolla Jr. These two signatures were among the 10 deals that the Phillies are said to have reached so far. Rosario is a 17-year-old center-back from the Dominican Republic Mata De Palma Baseball Academy. The right-hand striker was one of the main prospects in the 2021 academy class and received a $ 550,000 signing bonus: Phillies also formally signed Bergolla on a move that was envisaged earlier this week. Also, a 17-year-old right-hander, Venezuelan short stop is known for his power on the line, arm strength on the field, and high baseball IQ. MLB.coms Jesse Sanchez renditi Bergolla, who signed for $ 2.2 million, as the fourth best prospect in the international class this year: Rosario and Bergolla were just two of the 10 players the Phillies reportedly signed on Saturday. for NBC Sports Philadelphias Jim Salisbury, the team also signed center-forward Romel Mendez, second base Aaron Escobar and left-back Edwar Chirinos from Venezuela; right wing Enrique Segura, right wing Jeffrey German, Leny Carela and center-back Manolfi Jimenez from the Dominican Republic; and Nolan Beltran from Colombia. The Phillies have not officially announced any of the deals. The team, unsuitable for competitive balance sheet draft elections, has a bonus allocation of $ 5,179,700 for the international signing period. MORE FROM NATION PHILLIES Eternally grateful to Phillies fans, Roman Quinn is running fast again Charlie Manuel says Chase Utley and Jimmy Rollins should be Hall of Famers Chris Wheeler speaks in the Hall of Fame cases of Rolen, Rollins, Abreu and Schilling Ryan Howard became an MVP in Reading 2006 Ryan Howard and 2021 Bryce Harper: Two MVPs with fiery second parts Phil Gosselin loved his time in Philadelphia; He is determined to pursue an MLB career The Phillies have few realistic options available in the center field Larry Bowa to Bobby Abreu: Finally, this guy should be in the Hall of Fame Phillies barely stayed below the luxury tax threshold in 2021 These 10 players have earned more money like the Phillies















