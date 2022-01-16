International
Yemeni Houthis reject UN call for release of UAE-flagged ship | Houthis News
Houthi rebels say Rwabee was carrying military equipment, accusing the UN of being on the side of assassins violating international law.
Yemeni Houthi rebels have rejected a UN request for the release of an Emirati-flagged ship they seized earlier this month, along with its 11-member crew, saying the ship was carrying military equipment.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has described the Rwabee as a civilian cargo ship that had been rented by a Saudi company and had been in international waters transporting equipment for use in a field hospital.
Houthi official Hussein al-Azzi has claimed he was transporting military assets. The Rwabee ship did not carry children’s toys, but weapons for extremists, he told Houthis Al Masirah television.
The UN Security Council on Friday demanded the immediate release of Rwabee and his crew and stressed the importance of freedom of navigation in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, a strategic route for international transport.
In a statement drafted by the United Kingdom and adopted unanimously, the 15-member Security Council called for the immediate release of the ship and its crew and stressed the need to ensure the safety and well-being of the crew.
He also called on all parties to de-escalate the situation in Yemen, including working with the UN special envoy to return to the negotiating table.
Al-Azzi responded by accusing the UN of being on the side of assassins who violate international law.
Rwabee belongs to a country that participates in aggression against our people and in the war with Yemen, and has entered (Yemeni) territorial waters illegally, he said.
A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to support the internationally recognized government after the Houthis invaded the capital, Sanaa, last year.
The Iranian-backed Houthis captured Rwabee on January 3, in the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, and then released a video allegedly showing military equipment on board, including military-style dinghies, trucks and other vehicles, and what seemed to be a collection. of rifles.
Al-Masirah has broadcast footage of what it claims are from the Emirati flagged ship Rwabee that #Iran– supported #Houthis kidnapped. pic.twitter.com/irfyh43rTr
Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) January 3, 2022
Yahia Saree, a Houthi military spokesman, said it was completely clear today that the information that the ship was transporting a field civilian hospital was incorrect. This is definitely military equipment.
A statement from the Saudi-led coalition accused Houthi of committing an act of armed piracy and said the ship was transporting medical equipment from a dismantled Saudi field hospital on the remote Yemeni island of Socotra, without providing evidence.
Saudi state television has accused Houthi of transferring weapons to the ship.
The UAE is part of the Saudi-led coalition, although it withdrew its troops in 2019. In a letter to the UN, Abu Dhabi noted that Rwabees’s crew consisted of 11 members, including seven Indians. and others from Ethiopia, Indonesia, Myanmar and the Philippines.
The Security Council has condemned the increase in the number of incidents off the coast of Yemen, including attacks on civilian and merchant ships, which pose a significant risk to the maritime safety of ships in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.
The United Nations Mission in Support of the Hodeida Agreement (UNMHA) said the port was vital to the impoverished country. UNMHA, which aims to maintain a 2018 ceasefire for the port, has sought a mandate to undertake inspections to ensure it is not militarized by the Houthi group.
Yemen has been embroiled in civil war since 2014 when the Houthis took the capital, Sanaa, and most of the northern part of the country, forcing the government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia.
The United Nations said about $ 3.9 billion would be needed this year to help some 16 million people in the war-torn country.
