Who are the two new international Pirates signatures?

The Pittsburgh Pirates made a fuss on the first day of the international signing period, signing deals with the top 20 players. According to MLB Pipeline, the Pirates reached an agreement with the 6-foot-5 outfielder Tony Blanco Jr., and 6-foot short stop Yordany De Los Santos, both rumored to have been high on the Pirates’ international radar in recent weeks. Both players were signed at a reasonable cost, with Blanco signing for $ 900,000 and De Los Santos signing a $ 1.2 million contract. This represents a third of an international bonus group that started with more than $ 6.2 million. Can confirm @JesseSanchezMLB‘s reports that OF Tony Blanco Jr. will receive a $ 900,000 bonus, SS Yordany De Los Santos $ 1.2 million. He makes up just over a third of the Pirates group. Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) January 15, 2022 MLB.coms Jesse Sanchez has high praise for both prospects, citing many potential attackers. For Blanco, Sanchez said he displays good bat speeds and tons of crude power with 40 more potential for home use. On defense, he said Blanco shows strong strength in the midfield and will most likely start his professional career on the right field, with the left field, first base and striker assigned as a secondary position. This is a biiiig child !! Originally thought to be a lock for Rays, the Pirates have now taken over as favorites to sign with the weak player. Good things!! pic.twitter.com/QCXJYxqWKX Cody Potanko (Murphanko Experience) (@Murphanko) January 8, 2022 For De Los Santos, he said his continued contact will allow him to be a midfielder of the lineup once he reaches the major leagues. In defense, he is one of the toughest players in this group of international signings, as Sanchez says he has plus-wing potential and that he moves well around the diamond and displays solid action. Yordany De Los Santos posted this on IG with Voy Por Ti 2022, which from what I can collect is freely translated into Im come for you 2022. Along with the video he had a countdown that is in 6 days. So I think just wait 6 days and look lol. pic.twitter.com/Cvx64vB2nn Cody Potanko (Murphanko Experience) (@Murphanko) January 8, 2022 One thing for him, however, is that his large frame may allow him to move the third base down the line without any puns, but Sanchez expects him to stay in the stop for as long as he can. Pirates are also rumored to continue to enter the international market by signing with right-handed pitchers Hung-Leng Chang from Chinese Taipei for $ 500,000, however no source has confirmed it yet. poll How would you rate the signatures of Blanco and De Los Santos?

