Pacific tsunami threat diminishes as volcanic ash clouds cover Tonga | Tonga

The threat of a tsunami around the Pacific from a massive underwater volcanic eruption has begun to recede, but massive clouds of ash covering the small island nation of Tonga thwarted observation flights estimating the extent of the damage from waves believed to have flooded entire cities.

Videos shared on social media after the blast showed people running to higher ground as heavy-duty floods hit coastal areas and made their way inland as the sky darkened with ash. A sonic boom could be heard all the way to Alaska.

There were no official reports of injuries or deaths until Sunday evening, with limited communications.

Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s prime minister, told a news conference on Sunday that no contacts had been established with coastal areas beyond the capital, Nukualofa.

Nukualofa is covered with thick plumes of volcanic dust, but otherwise conditions are calm and stable, Ardern said. We have not yet received news from other coastal areas.

She said the main underwater communication cable was affected, probably due to power loss. She added that energy was being restored in some areas on the islands and local cell phones were slowly starting to work. The New Zealand High Commission in Nukualofa said the tsunami damaged boats, shops and other infrastructure.

The Tongan cabinet held a crisis meeting on Sunday and was seeking help, said the office of Zed Seselja, Australia’s minister for the Pacific. Australia said it would send a P8 surveillance plane to Tonga on Monday.

Dave Snider, the tsunami warning coordinator for the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, said it was very unusual for a volcanic eruption to hit an entire ocean basin, and the spectacle was both humble and terrifying.

The tsunami caused damage to boats as far as New Zealand and Santa Cruz, California, but did not appear to have caused any extensive damage. Snider said he predicted the tsunami situation in the US and elsewhere would continue to improve.

Big waves crash ashore at Wrights Beach, California, following an underwater eruption of Hunga Tonga volcano Hunga Haapai in Tonga. Photo: Kent Porter / AP

Tsunami advice was issued earlier for Japan, Hawaii, Alaska and the US Pacific coast. The U.S. Geological Survey estimated that the eruption caused the equivalent of a 5.8 magnitude earthquake. Scientists said tsunamis created by volcanoes rather than earthquakes were relatively rare.

As the tsunami struck on Saturday, a video shot from the roof of a building on the coast showed huge waves breaking the coastal wall in seconds, while a video shot by the New Zealand High Commission in Nukualofa, where people were running for shelter , showed Patangata City Center was completely submerged, including the Royal Palace and Tonga’s largest bank.

Another video, shot inside a church, showed children screaming as water surrounded the building and waves began crashing against windows. In one video posted on YouTube After the explosion, Abraham Leilua starts telling his followers that it is not so bad, but within a few minutes as the water rises, he says I have to run for my life before closing the video.

Blake Smith-Tatafi, an Australian-based Tongan, said they were praying and in awe. In case you did not know, Tonga Island is flat. This leaves their people with no real security to evacuate. Villages completely under water. We do not have contacts for hours now. This is a crisis, he said.

Pita Taufatofua, an Australian-based Tongan Olympian, said he had not heard from his father or family in Haapai, the lower islands in Tonga.

Initial reports of damage have been catastrophic and all communications with Tonga have been deleted, he said. While I can not help the family at this time, I will focus on the location as more information emerges.

Southern Cross Cable Network said Sunday it had been able to confirm contact with a communications center in Tonga and was working to restore internet and telephone connections.

or tweet on Sunday morning declared that Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said the tsunami warning remained in place and most of the country had suffered serious damage. The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs said its high commission had not received any reports of casualties.

Ardern said the situation in Tonga was extremely worrying.

Communication, as a result of the blast, has been difficult, but our defense forces team and the foreign ministry are working as we talk to determine what is needed and how we can help, she said.

New Zealand has made available to Tonga $ 500,000 initial NZ (249,000) and sent an aerial surveillance aircraft to assess the damage.

Ardern said she had been in contact with Scott Morrison, the Australian prime minister, and that both governments were ready to respond to Tonga’s needs. But conditions were not immediately safe for the planes.

There is an urgency here. We want to make sure they are on the ground as soon as possible, but our navy ships will take a few days to get to Tonga and we have to balance well the need to get there quickly, but make sure that to get the people and resources they need there as well, and in some cases we have parts of Tonga where we just haven’t been able to communicate.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said he was deeply concerned about the people of Tonga and that the US stood ready to provide support.

Shairani Ali, chief executive of Save the Children Fiji, said the charity was closely monitoring the situation and was ready to respond.

Our thoughts have been on the safety of our Tongan brothers and sisters and Save the Children is in good condition to help as needed, she said, adding that booms from the Tonga volcano eruption could be clearly heard in Fiji.

The volcano, Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haapai, 1800 meters high and 20 km wide, is located 65 km north of Nukualofa. The US Storm Watch said the blast was one of the most violent ever caught on satellite, while the Tonga Geological Survey said gas, smoke and ash from the blast reached 20km into the sky.

The eruption could be heard 2,300 km away in New Zealand, while tsunami warnings were in effect at various times throughout the Pacific, including Australia, Japan and the US. Several coastal communities in Fiji and Vanuatu were damaged by the big waves, while tidal waves were reported to have damaged ports and coastal parks along the west coast of the US.

Satellite images appeared to show the uninhabited islands of Tonga Nuku and Tau completely eroded. Tonga has also been hit by two Category 5 cyclones in the last five years: Cyclone Harold in April 2020 and Cyclone Gita in 2018.

In Japan, about 230,000 people were advised to evacuate to eight prefectures after waves of more than one meter hit coastal areas, public broadcaster NHK reported. The alarm included areas hit by the deadly 2011 tsunami.

Me Reuters.