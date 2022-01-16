The US is accusing Russia of trying to create a pretext to invade UkraineExBulletin

The Biden administration gives more alarms about Russia’s intentions in Ukraine, after a week of diplomacy failed to force Russia to withdraw its troops to the border.

SCOTT SIMON, host:

The US is accusing Russia of trying to create a pretext to invade Ukraine. White House press secretary Jen Psaki presented the US intelligence rating yesterday.

JEN PSAKI: We have information indicating that Russia has already predetermined a group of operatives to conduct a fake flag operation in eastern Ukraine. The operatives are trained in urban warfare and the use of explosives to carry out acts of sabotage against pro-Russian forces.

SIMON: This stern warning comes after a week of intensive negotiations between NATO and Russia over the security crisis in Ukraine. NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen joins us. Michele, thank you for being with us.

MICHELE KELEMEN, BYLINE: Of course. Good morning.

SIMON: Russia deployed 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine, apparently not just to have tourists. And it does not seem like they are getting ready to pack up and leave.

KELEMEN: No, I mean, they have shown no sign of easing tensions, no sign of moving those troops back to the barracks. And the Russians are sticking to their demands. You know, what they want are written assurances that Ukraine will never become part of NATO. They have made other demands that the US calls non-starters. The US says it is ready to talk about some reciprocal steps that the US, NATO and Russia can all take together to reduce tensions. But those talks take time, and the US says they can not succeed as long as Russia has a weapon in Ukraine’s head. So diplomacy seems really stuck. And as one official put it this week – this was a quote – “the war drum is ringing loudly.”

SIMON: Michele, what will the US do if Russia attacks?

KELEMEN: Well, the Biden administration has talked mostly about sanctions, tougher than the US and its European partners have already imposed on Russia. The U.S. has tried to help Ukraine with weapons and defense training, although critics of Biden on Capitol Hill and in Washington think groups say the administration is not doing fast enough on that front.

SIMON: Of course, if Ukraine were in NATO, the Western allies would be obliged to defend it, but it is not. Can Ukraine receive troops from the US or any Western country?

KELEMEN: Well, Biden has almost ruled out sending troops, but you can see more training, which is already being done, and weapons or more NATO troops being reinforced nearby. Ukrainian officials say their army has been out since 2014. It was then that Russia invaded Crimea and its representatives invaded parts of eastern Ukraine. The chief of staff of the Ukrainian president, Andriy Yermak, was yesterday at this event with the Atlantic Council. And he says that this time, the Ukrainians are ready.

ANDRIY YERMAK: Freedom – is in our blood. Independence – is our mentality. And I can say – 100% guarantee – that if it happens – I mean aggression – most people in Ukraine will defend our country.

KELEMEN: And he calls NATO membership for Ukraine a life-or-death decision at this point.

SIMON: Michele, are there still opportunities for diplomacy, or does war seem inevitable?

KELEMEN: You know, from all these meetings they have had over the past week, there has been no tangible sign of progress, not even the next meetings announced. And, you know, in diplomacy, that’s not really a good sign. Ukrainians are proposing a summit – US, Russia and Ukraine. Russia has shown no interest in this. And the main question that everyone has is what is Vladimir Putin’s next move? No one can get into his head. And you know, this is a really uncomfortable position for everyone, depending on that.

SIMONExBulletin Michele Kelemen, thank you very much.

KELEMEN: Thank you.

