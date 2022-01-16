Rays adds 27 players on the opening day of international signings

ST. PETERSBURG The Rays reached an agreement with 27 new players on Saturday delaying the opening of the international signing period.

Among the most promising:

Outside runner Jose Lazaro Contreras, a 16-year-old 6-foot-2, 204-pound Cuban with five-tool potential, known for his speed (6.6 60-yard), power and arm (92 mph off-field shooting) )

Outfielder Jose Sanbria, a 16-year-old from Venezuela with a similar talent and tool profile

Shortstop Miguel Tamares, a fast (6.3 60), 17-year-old striking athlete with a strong arm from the Dominican Republic

Tamares was ranked as the 40th best prospect in the class by Baseball America; none of the others entered the top 50 by Baseball America or mlb.com.

Also signing or agreeing to the terms were:

Outdoor field Angel Mateo, Jordany Oliver and Neifi Vazquez (Dominican Republic)

Pitchers Yeison Garcia, Cristhofer Gonzalez, Danny Hilario, Ismael Laureano, Geudis Ramos and Jesus Ullola (Dominican Republic) and Alvaro Gamez, Maikel Hernandez, Anthony Manriquez, Moises Palma and Yorman Primera (Venezuela)

Shortstops Nicandro Aybar, Felix Cotes, Juanfel Peguero and Roosbert Tapia (Dominican Republic) and Ricardo Gonzalez and Rodrigo Romero (Venezuela)

Attractors Enderson Delgado, Larry Martinez and Jhonny Perez (Venezuela)

Infushori Narcison Polanco (Dominican Republic)

All deals except Tamara are final.

Rays entered the signing period, which for the second year in a row was delayed from the usual start date of July 1 due to the pandemic, with a signature bonus group of $ 5,721,200, the second largest grouping. The signing window is open until December 15th.

