Tsunami threat diminishes; volcanic ash inhibits Tonga’s response | News about volcanoes
The threat of a tsunami around the Pacific from a major underwater volcanic eruption receded on Sunday, but a massive cloud of ash covering the small island nation of Tonga prevented New Zealand surveillance flights from assessing the extent of the damage.
Satellite images showed the spectacular eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haapai volcano that occurred on Saturday with a plume of ash, steam and gas rising like a mushroom over the blue waters of the Pacific. A sonic boom could be heard all the way to Alaska.
In Tonga, it sent tsunami waves crashing along the coast and people rushing to higher ground.
The blast cut off the internet in Tonga, leaving friends and family members around the world anxiously trying to contact to find out if there were any injuries. Government websites and other official sources were also left without updates on Sunday afternoon.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there was still no official report of injuries or deaths in Tonga, but warned that authorities had not yet contacted some coastal areas and smaller islands.
Communication with Tonga remains very limited. And I know it is causing a huge amount of anxiety for the tongan community here, Ardern said.
She said there had been significant damage to boats and shops along the Tongan coastline.
The capital, Nukualofa, about 64 km (40 miles) south of the volcano, was covered with a thick layer of volcanic dust, Ardern said, polluting water supplies and making freshwater a vital necessity.
Aid agencies said dense ash and smoke had prompted authorities to ask people to wear masks and drink bottled water.
Ardern said New Zealand was unable to send an observation flight over Tonga on Sunday because the ash cloud was 19km (63,000 feet) high. But efforts will continue Monday, followed by supply planes and navy ships.
A complicating factor in any international relief effort is that Tonga has so far managed to avoid any COVID-19 outbreak. Ardern said the New Zealand military staff were all vaccinated and ready to follow any protocol set by Tonga.
Dave Snider, the tsunami warning coordinator for the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, said it was extremely unusual for a volcanic eruption to hit an entire ocean basin, and the spectacle was both humble and terrifying.
Robin George Andrews, a science journalist, volcanologist and author of Super Volcanoes, told Al Jazeera from London that he was more energetic. [volcanic] explosions throughout the 21st century.
Unfortunately, there has been a giant eruption that scientists think is one in a 1000-year event for this type of volcano. It takes about 1,000 years to fully recharge, he said.
So it happened to be around that point where it released a huge amount of magma in a very explosive way. This is what created the explosion where it pushed the atmosphere out of the way. The shock wave has passed all over the world.
The tsunami caused damage to boats as far as New Zealand and Santa Cruz, California, but did not appear to have caused any extensive damage. Snider said he predicted the tsunami situation in the United States and elsewhere would continue to improve.
Tsunami advice was issued earlier for Japan, Hawaii, Alaska and the US Pacific coast.
The U.S. Geological Survey estimated that the eruption caused the equivalent of a 5.8 magnitude earthquake. Scientists said tsunamis created by volcanoes rather than earthquakes are relatively rare.
Rachel Afeaki-Taumoepeau, who chairs the Tonga Business Council in New Zealand, said she hoped the relatively low level of the tsunami would have allowed most people to reach safety, although she was concerned about those lived on the islands closest to the volcano.
She said she had not yet managed to contact her friends and family in Tonga. We are praying that the damage be only to infrastructure and that people could go to higher lands.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter: Very concerned for the people of Tonga as they recover from the effects of a volcanic eruption and tsunami. The United States stands ready to provide support to our Pacific neighbors.
Tonga gets its internet via an underwater cable from Suva, Fiji. The entire internet connection with Tonga was lost around 6:40 p.m. local time on Saturday, said Doug Madory, director of web analytics for Kentucky network intelligence firm.
In Tonga, which is home to about 105,000 people, video posted on social media showed large waves washing up on the shore in coastal areas and circling around houses, a church and other buildings.
A Twitter user named Dr Fakailoatonga Taumoefolau posted a video showing the waves crashing ashore.
He can literally hear the volcano erupt, it sounds quite violent, he wrote, adding in a later post: It’s raining ash and small pebbles, darkness covering the sky.
