SF Giants strengthens farm system by signing Reckley and Perez with IFA prospectuses
January 15 is the new opening day for the Free International Agents (IFA) signing period, formerly known as July 2 or “J2”, the old opening day. It is the first day where hundreds of international amateurs officially sign up with their clubs to start their professional careers. It should be noted that the teams already had verbal agreements with some of these prospects for years and today serve as a formality. The SF giants were no different as they were agreed to the terms with a trio of perspectives.
As for the giants, the IFA 2021/2022 class (remember this is the IFA 2021 period that was postponed to 2022 due to the pandemic) is much smaller than the previous classes the organization had because of the list limits. However, this did not stop the club in terms of signing some of the best talent in the IFA class, as the club reached an agreement with Ryan Reckley worth $ 2.1 million in terms of the signing bonus. Below is my official report on the Bahamas teen.
Ryan Reckley
Position: SS
Age: 17
Bats: Switch
Throws: Right
Asset classes: (Present / Future)
Hit 20/50 | Crude power 40/50 | Game Power 20/45 | Speed 60/60 | Wing 50/55 | Field 45/55
PV (Present Value) 20 | FV (Future Value) 40
The Giants made Reckley their main target in the international free agent cycle of 2021 and signed with the Bahamas with a signing bonus worth more than two million dollars. Switch-hitter is the Giants’ first major Bahamani signing since they exploded their bonus group more than six years ago to sign with Lucius Fox.
There are many similarities between Reckley and Fox. Reckley brings out the athleticism and quick pull that is evident in all aspects of his current game. He has at least speed plus that gives him tremendous range in dirt where he is essentially fat in position with the ability to light up some spectacular games. Its arm strength is only strong, but it projects to improve in terms of arm utility. His plus speed also reflects on the bases, as he ignited good instincts in the base paths and as a threat to steal the base.
The only thing that separates Reckley and Fox is their attacking potential. A key kick like Fox, Reckleys’s naked path does not look as clean unlike the other giants’s other main strikers, but he has a nicer swing on the right side with a compact kick and speed plus the bats while hitting his left is a bit protracted sometimes. and needs a cleaning. He has attic in his movement on both sides that promises well in terms of utilizing his raw power with better leverage on the right side and he has an advanced knowledge of the strike area that just needs to be improved over time.
Reckley has high potential, but he can have at least five average tools when everything is said and done. The attic in both of his kicks as well as the projection in his frame give Reckley a chance to hit at least two-digit homers each year with solid and medium peripherals. He has the defensive ability to climb into the dirt even after maturing in his frame, but there is the possibility that he will leave the home field but stay in the middle as a center-back. The current FV reflects the risk associated with a teenager who has not yet made his first moves as a professional, but he has the ceiling of at least one everyday leader.
Along with Reckley, the giants also signed clasps John Perez and short stop Dennis Riera for signing bonuses of $ 1.2 million and $ 700,000, respectively. The Giants have spent 3/4 of their total bonus group of $ 5,179,700 between the three prospects, a big difference compared to their two previous IFA classes.
Perez ranks in both MLB.com AND Baseball AmericaThe major international boards and both sites have consistent reports on it. He is one of the best defensive shooters in the draft class with good dexterity, instinct and arm strength. It also has a wide frame to add more strength and eventually to develop at least average power. His general maturity is also noticeable. There is currently little or no information about Riera at the moment.
Below are the other prospects that are expected to sign up in the coming days or months. Only Alessandro Duran and Mauricio Estrella are two prospects for which I have strong information at the moment. Duran is on the smaller side, but is a weak and athletic puller, which should stay in position and should become stronger as it matures. Estrella is a wide-bodied and slightly built athlete with a current ability to spin a broken ball and his fast ball has a good life.
Congratulations to the youngest members of the Giants organization!
