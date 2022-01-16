International
Taxes in Quebec: Federalists will let it pass, says Charest
The federal government is unlikely to challenge the controversial Quebec proposal to impose a tax on unvaccinated people in the province, says former Prime Minister Jean Charest.
Quebec has assured Ottawa that they will follow the principles of the Canada Health Act in enforcing the tax if they do not, the federal government may ban health transfers.
Charest said this will not happen.
I have been there. In the days when I was Prime Minister of Quebec, we were doing things that in some cases might have been outlawed. The federal government will not continue [this], they will let it pass, he said during an interview with CTVs Question Period that aired on Sunday.
Do they want to be on the side and that’s the dilemma now for governments to be on the side or be seen as on the side of anti-vaccines? Are you intervening directly in Quebec’s healthcare system? That would be honest, it would be a very bad move on their part.
Quebec announced the proposal last Tuesday, noting that the tax would apply to them without a medical exception and could be executed as soon as possible in the coming weeks.
Prime Minister François Legault determined that $ 50 or $ 100 would not be a significant enough penalty for him.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weighed in on the issue during a pandemic update the next day, noting that strong incentives and measures have worked in the fight against COVID-19.
He said the federal government is awaiting more details.
In an exclusive interview in the “CTVs Questioning Period”, Minister for Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc said that provincial governments are free to act as they see fit in their jurisdictions.
What we support is using every available mechanism to encourage Canadians to get vaccinated, to do the right thing. “In our jurisdiction, whether they are federally regulated industries, banks, telecommunications companies, airlines, we have mandated vaccines,” he said.
So the provinces are looking within their jurisdiction, and what they think is the best way to encourage getting vaccines.
MNA Christopher Skeete says the tax proposal stems from the simple fact that there is a financial and social cost to not get hit.
It is reflected in the contagion, that they spread the virus, is also seen in the fact that many people are sick from work because they have taken COVID. So there is a cost in terms of resources, in terms of money, in terms of society for these decisions and I think at some point we should have a discussion about that, he said.
Skeete reiterated that the bill would not be punitive, but rather one that highlights the difficulty of not being vaccinated for legitimate reasons.
Charest said there has been widespread support for the announcement among Quebecers, who are becoming increasingly frustrated with the public health consequences of the unvaccinated.
People in this province are very, very frustrated with the unvaccinated because in their minds there is a very direct connection between the fact that they are busy with hospital beds and they are in the emergency units, when in fact there are people who are are located. deprived of health services and life-dependent services because of their decision. So that’s why there is widespread support, he said.
