Expert warns of imminent genocide of Muslims in India | News about Islamophobia
A genocide of Muslims in India could happen, has warned an expert who reportedly predicted the Tutsi massacre in Rwanda years before it took place in 1994.
Gregory Stanton, founder and director of Genocide Watch, said during a conference in the US Congress that there were signs and early processes of genocide in the Indian state of Assam and Indian-administered Kashmir.
We are warning that genocide could very well happen in India, Stanton said, speaking on behalf of the NGO he founded in 1999 to anticipate, prevent, stop and hold accountable for the crime.
"We are warning that genocide could very well happen in India. The Holocaust Museum in the US is right about that."
Stuti (tStutiNMishra) January 15, 2022
Stanton said the genocide was not an event but a process and drew parallels between the policies pursued by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Myanmar government’s discriminatory policies against Rohingya Muslims in 2017.
Among the policies he cited were the revocation of the Indians-administered special autonomous status of Kashmir in 2019, which stripped Kashmir of the special autonomy it had for seven decades, and the Citizenship Change Act of the same year, which granted minority citizenship. religious, but excluded Muslims. .
Stanton, a former lecturer in genocide studies and prevention at George Mason University in Virginia, said he feared a scenario similar to Myanmar, where the Rohingya were initially declared legally stateless and then deported through violence and genocide.
What we are facing now is a very similar kind of conspiracy, he said.
Stanton said Hindutva ideology was at odds with India’s history and Indian constitution, and referred to Modit as an extremist who has taken over the government.
In 1989, Stanton said he had warned then-Rwandan President Juvnal Habyarimana that if you do not do something to prevent genocide in your country, there will be genocide here within five years.
Early warning signs were followed by the 1994 massacre of 800,000 Tutsis and other Rwandans.
We can not allow this to happen in India, Stanton said.
Genocide Watch began warning of genocide in India in 2002, when a three-day period of inter-municipal violence in the western Indian state of Gujarat resulted in the killing of more than 1,000 Muslims.
Take it seriously
Aakar Patel, a Bengaluru-based rights activist, writer and former head of Amnesty International in India, told Al Jazeera that the reports should be taken very seriously.
I think the history in the record of civil violence in India shows that either the state does something that provokes violence (against Muslims) or does not do enough to stop it, Patel said.
I think the government of India should take it seriously. People abroad are naturally alarmed when such things are said in India and nothing is done by the state, he said referring to the recent call for Muslim genocide made at an event from the right wing. Hindu groups.
MM Ansari, a former information commissioner and teacher based in New Delhi, called the report alarming. The fear is very real, he said.
Other experts have denounced the growing attacks on Muslim vendors and businesses by Hindu supremacist groups.
In November, members of the hardline Hindu movement set fire to the house of a former Muslim foreign minister, Salman Khurshid, who had compared the kind of Hindu nationalism that flourished under Modi to extremist groups like ISIL (ISIS).
Videos of Hindu religious leaders calling for mass killings and the use of weapons against Muslims, which went viral on social media last month, prompted the Supreme Court to order an investigation into hate speech in the state of Uttarakhand.
Under the leadership of the BJP, India became one of the most dangerous countries for Muslims and Christians in the world. They are being persecuted physically, psychologically and economically, activist and academic Apoorvanand wrote in an OpEd for Al Jazeera.
Laws are being passed to criminalize their religious practices, eating habits, and even businesses.
Syed Zafar Islam, spokesman for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, dismissed the Genocide Watchs report, saying there were no such things as [is] being portrayed.
First of all, the impression they have created is actually inaccurate, Islami said, adding that many cases highlighted by the media were far from reality.
There have been cases (of attacks) but it is not limited to one community. In society, we sometimes have attacks on each other for reasons like property disputes or other disputes. These things do not only happen between Hindus and Muslims, but they also happen between Hindus, he said.
Muslims make up nearly 14 percent of India with 1.4 billion people, while Hindus still make up nearly 80 percent of the population.
Modis BJP and its ideological parent, far-right Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), have warned Hindus about religious conversion to Islam and Christianity and called for action to prevent a demographic imbalance in the world’s second most populous nation.
Modis BJP has been accused of encouraging the persecution of Muslims and other minorities by hardline Hindu nationalists since coming to power in 2014, an accusation she denies.
