‘Fire freezes us’: Fire with 4 alarms leaves 1 in life-threatening condition – Toronto





A fire with four alarms on the western edge of Toronto sent four residents to the hospital, one of them in life-threatening condition, Saturday morning. A Toronto Fire spokesman told Global News that crews received the call around 6:15 a.m. about a fire in a three-story apartment building at the intersection of Shaw and Leeds Streets, north of Bloor Street West. Toronto police wrote on Twitter that black smoke and flames were seen coming out of the roof of the building. Later that morning, the roof collapsed, police said. Read more: A woman in her 60s dies after a home fire in Scarborough Toronto paramedics told Global News a person was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. Three others were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The story goes down the ad Later that morning, Acting Fire Chief Jim Jessop confirmed that a total of eleven residents had been evacuated. “The building will now be uninhabitable, so there will be dozens of individuals who will be relocated,” the chief said. Trends Canadians will now have to pay more for standard, premium Netflix plans

Wordle: Why so many people are obsessed with the new online game Jessop added that cold weather conditions have made this answer difficult. “On the coldest day of the year, the weather is definitely affecting our crews and equipment,” he said. Read more: 1 person has died after the early morning fire in eastern Toronto “Our gyms are freezing. Of course, the physical scale it takes for the women and men of our crews right now. It’s a very challenging day, but we’re cycling with our crews. “ On Jan. 4, crews responded to a fire in the same apartment building, the Toronto Fire confirmed to Global News. In this case the fire was quickly extinguished. The cause of Saturday’s fire is unknown at this time. The TTC and the Canadian Red Cross were called in to help provide housing, police said, and roads in the area were closed for investigation. Saturday’s fire and the Jan. 4 fire will be part of a comprehensive investigation, a Toronto Fire spokesman said. The story goes down the ad















