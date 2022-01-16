The Serbian leader denounces the treatment of Djokovic by Australia as Orwellian





BELGRADE, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia criticized the Australian government on Sunday for what he called the harassment of Novak Djokovic, mocking the legal process that led to the expulsion of tennis stars a day before the start of the Australian Open as Orwellian and saying that the player will be welcomed home. I talked to Novak a while ago and I encouraged him and told him that I can not wait for him to come to Serbia and return to his country and be where he is always welcome, said Mr. Vucic in a statement for the day that Mr. . Djokovic left Australia following a legal dispute over his coronavirus vaccination status. “They think they humiliated Djokovic with this 10-day harassment and in fact humiliated themselves,” Mr Vucic said. In Serbia, where Mr. Djokovic is deeply revered and widely respected as one of his country’s biggest sports stars, even those who did not support his decision to remain unvaccinated said he was mistreated and mistreated.

Dr. Predrag Kon, a member of the Serbian pandemic response team who has been the main voice in calling for people to be vaccinated as the rapidly spreading Omicron variant brings a new wave of infection, joined those expressing anger.

“I am shocked by the decision,” he wrote on Facebook. This is not at all in the spirit of International Health Regulations, which talk about the free movement of passengers, goods and services. I wish he never got into this situation. Vuk Jeremic, who was Serbia’s foreign minister from 2007 to 2012 before serving as president of the United Nations General Assembly, said the rejection of Mr. Djokovic to be vaccinated must be seen in the context of the region. “Unfortunately, this is the prevailing opinion in most of Southeast Europe, the reasons for which are deep and have to do with the general distrust of governments and institutions, after decades of terrible corruption and growing inequality,” he said. Jeremic.

But he said he in no way justified the events as they unfolded. The attitude of the Australian governments towards him has been utterly shameful, said Mr. Jeremic in an email sent as Mr.’s legal team. Djokovic was giving his arguments in court. A panel of three federal judges continued to rule that the Australian Immigration Minister was within his right to cancel the visa of unvaccinated tennis stars on the grounds that the player could pose a risk to public health and order. Mr Jeremic called mantras to Australian governments in case the rules are hypocritical. All other tour participants who received medical exemption from the same medical panel received the same visa and entered Australia without hindrance, Jeremic said. Novak is the victim of deception by shameless populists, driven exclusively by premature opinion polls.

After the visa revocation for Mr. Djokovic for the second time, all the Australian government had to do to win its legal case this weekend was to show that the tennis star could cause harm if allowed to stay in the country despite being unvaccinated against the coronavirus. But in Serbia, the decision to expel Mr. Djokovic from Australia was received with anger. On Sunday, the headline of a major tabloid, Kurir, caught the mood: Shame on Australia! The biggest shame in the history of the sport happened in Melbourne. The Serbian Tennis Federation said it was a victory of politics over sport. Mr Djokovic, in a statement sent by email, said he was extremely disappointed but respected the decision. He left Australia on a flight to Dubai hours after publishing the statement, which his team said would be his final comments on the matter until the Australian Open ended.

While Mr Djokovic said he did not feel comfortable with all the attention and hoped the focus could return to tennis, there was agreement in Serbia that the issue had been badly handled. Many believe Mr Djokovic would not have been treated the same way if he had come from a richer country. The father of tennis, Srdjan Gjokovic, who is not known for contempt and who compared his son to Jesus Christ during the ordeal, broke several days of silence to repost an image on Instagram on Sunday morning. Above the photos of his son winning trophies were written the words: The attempt to kill the best athlete in the world, 50 bullets in Novaks chest, has ended.

The revelation could have been avoided, Mr Vucic said, if Australia had made it clear that the player would have to be vaccinated to enter the country and play. Novak Djokovic clash with Australia Card 1 of 5 How it started. The clash began when Djokovic received an exception that would allow him to defend his Australian Open title. Upon arrival, federal officials said he did not meet the entry requirements because he was unvaccinated and canceled his visa. What happens next. It is unclear what will happen in the next big tournaments in the men’s tournament, but the stalemate in Australia predicts some of the opposite winds that Djokovic may face if he tries to travel the world without being vaccinated for Covid-19. The Serbian leader accused lawyers representing the Australian government of not telling the truth. In particular, he raised the issue of how coronavirus vaccination rates in Serbia were presented in court. They say less than 50 per cent of vaccinated citizens are in Serbia and officially 58 per cent, he said.

Mr Vucic was citing figures for adults, but the vaccination rate for the country’s total population is around 50 per cent. according to our World in data. While this rate is higher than in some other Central and Eastern European countries, it is much lower than in most of Western Europe. It is also well below 91.6 per cent of the population over the age of 16 in Australia that is fully vaccinated, a figure cited by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke and a figure the government said the presence of Mr. Djokovic could undermine instead. Mr Djokovic has been largely silent on the topic of vaccination, although he said in April 2020, before coronavirus vaccines became available, that he opposed the idea of ​​making travel vaccination compulsory. I’m not an expert, but I want to have an opportunity to choose what is best for my body, he said. I am open and will continue to research on this topic because it is important and will affect us all. When he arrived in Australia this month, he admitted he had not been vaccinated but presented evidence of previous coronavirus infection to gain a travel exemption.

In the end, however, the issue was less about the technical aspects of the issue and more about the symbolism of the moment in both Australia and Serbia.

For Australians who have endured some of the longest pandemic blockades in the world, Mr Djokovic’s decision not to be vaccinated flew in the face of collective efforts to stop the virus. In Serbia, Mr. Vucic and others often associate the treatment of the nation’s star tennis player with the nation itself. The president said on Sunday that Serbia would not treat athletes in such a way. We will show that we are better than the Australian government, he said. Mr Vucic said that although Mr Djokovic had lost the war to compete in Australia, he remained a hero in his homeland. He can go back to his seat and look everyone in the eye with his head up, he said.

