“The Voice of Holland” suspended amid allegations of sexual misconduct – The Hollywood Reporter





Voice of the Netherlands, the original version of the global format of the hit song contest, has been pulled from broadcast amid allegations of “very serious and shocking” sexual misconduct by members of the show’s production staff, according to a statement from the Dutch broadcaster. Jeroen Rietbergen, the group’s leader, resigned on Saturday in a statement issued to the Dutch news service ANP. He admitted to having “sexual relations” with the women involved in Voice of the Netherlands and said he “exchanged clear sexual messages” with women. Rietbergen said he did not believe he was abusing his position of power in production, and he included an apology to “women involved for things I should never have done”. Reitbergen said in his statement that the incidents occurred many years ago and that he has since received professional help but has not provided details of treatment. For more than a decade, Reitbergen has been in a romantic relationship with Linda de Mol, the Dutch TV star and sister of voice creator John de Mol. Linda de Mol declined to comment. Ali B, a well-known Dutch rapper and a Voice of the Netherlands the coach, has also been reported to the Dutch Public Prosecutor’s Office for “sexually transgressive behavior” in connection with the show, his lawyer confirmed in a statement on Saturday. No details were given. The Public Prosecution decides whether an accused should be tried and for what offense. Via Instagram, Ali B claimed to be “100 per cent convinced” of his innocence. RTL, the Dutch broadcaster that broadcasts voice, one of the most popular shows in the Netherlands, said on Saturday it was suspending the show while allegations were being investigated. “The allegations are very serious and shocking and were not known to RTL,” the channel said in its statement. “Based on these claims, [The Voice] the ITV producer has been contacted and a mutual agreement has been reached that ITV will immediately launch a diligent and independent investigation. Broadcasts of Voice of the Netherlands will be suspended for the time being until further clarification. “ Allegations of misconduct came to light as a result of an investigation by BOOS, a news program on the Dutch public broadcaster BNN / VARA. Voice of the Netherlands is the original version of the song contest exclusivity franchise that John de Mol and Roel van Velzen created in 2010. The show brought in dozens of local versions worldwide, including an American version on NBC, which has won seven Emmys. Season 12 i Voice of the Netherlands premiere on January 7th. ITV bought the production company of John de Mol, Talpa in 2015, taking over the rights to it voice and taking over the production of various versions of the show worldwide. It is not clear whether the alleged misconduct in Voice of the Netherlands took place before or after receiving ITV. “The BNN / VARA Boos program contacted ITV Studios this week with allegations of misconduct related to Voice of the Netherlands“, Said ITV Studios in a statement. We are shocked by these accusations. Our top priority is to provide a safe and supportive environment for anyone who attends or works on our shows and has zero tolerance at ITV Studios for the type of behavior that is alleged to have occurred. “We have immediately ordered an external investigation into the allegations.”

