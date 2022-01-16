AP interview: The Taliban promise all girls in schools soon

KABUL, Afghanistan – Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers say they hope to be able to open all girls’ schools across the country by the end of March, their spokesman told the Associated Press on Saturday, offering the deadline. timeline for addressing a key requirement of the international community. .

Since taking power from the Taliban in mid-August, girls in much of Afghanistan have not been allowed to return to school beyond the 7th grade. The international community, reluctant to formally recognize a Taliban-led administration, is wary of imposing similarly harsh measures as in their time. previous rule 20 years ago. At that time, women were banned from education, work and public life.

Zabihullah Mujahid, who is also the Taliban’s deputy minister of culture and information, said their education departments are seeking to open classes for all girls and women after the Afghan New Year, which begins on March 21. Afghanistan, like neighboring Iran, observes Islam on the solar calendar Hijri Shamsi.

Education for girls and women is a matter of capacity, Mujahid said in an interview.

Girls and boys should be fully separated in schools, he said, adding that the biggest obstacle so far has been finding or building enough dormitories, or inns, where girls can stay while going to school. In highly populated areas, it is not enough to have separate classrooms for boys and girls need separate school buildings, he said.

“We are not against education,” said Mujahid, speaking at an office building in Kabul with a marble floor that once housed the Afghan Attorney General’s Office and approved by the Taliban for their culture and information ministry.

The dictatorships of the Taliban so far have been erratic, varying from province to province. Girls are not allowed to return to classes in state schools beyond the 7th grade, with the exception of about 10 of the country’s 34 provinces. In the capital Kabul, private universities and high schools have continued to operate without interruption. Most are small and classes have always been separate.

We are trying to solve these problems by next year, so that schools and universities are open, Mujahid said.

The international community has been skeptical of the Taliban’s reports, saying it will prosecute them for their actions despite trying to secure billions of dollars to avert a humanitarian catastrophe that the UN chief warned this week could be life-threatening. of millions of people.

With a power outage and only sporadic electricity in the cold Afghan winters, most people rely on firewood and charcoal for heating. Among the hardest hit are about 3 million Afghans living as refugees within their own country after fleeing their homes due to war, drought, poverty or fear of the Taliban.

Earlier this month, the United Nations launched a $ 5 billion appeal for Afghanistan, the single largest appeal for a country.

Washington has spent $ 145 billion on reconstruction and development projects in Afghanistan since the 2001 US-led invasion that toppled the Taliban regime. However, even before the Taliban recaptured the country, the poverty rate was 54% and a Gallup 2018 poll revealed unprecedented misery among Afghans.

The Mujahideen called for stronger economic co-operation, trade and diplomatic relations. So far, neither Afghanistan’s neighbors nor the United Nations seem willing to give formal recognition that would help open up the Afghan economy. However, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for greater economic development, saying it is critical to rapidly inject liquidity into the Afghan economy and avoid a meltdown that would lead to poverty, famine and poverty for millions.

The international community has called for a more representative government that includes women as well as ethnic and religious minorities. While all members of the new Taliban cabinet are men and most are Taliban members, Mujahid said there are exceptions such as the deputy finance minister and officials in the economy ministry, who are owned by the previous US-backed administration.

The Mujahideen also said that 80% of the civil servants who have returned to work were employees under the previous administration. Women are working in the health and education sectors and at Kabul International Airport in customs and passport control, he added. He did not say if or when women would be allowed to return to work in government ministries.

He also told the AP that most of the new government’s revenue will come from customs that the Taliban will collect at border crossings with Iran, Pakistan and Central Asian countries in the north. Without providing figures, he claimed the Taliban have brought in more revenue in their first four months in power than the previous government in more than a year.

He called on Afghans who have fled to return to their homeland. Since taking power, there have been instances of arrests of opponents, beatings of journalists, threats to human rights activists and demonstrations of women dispersed by heavily armed Taliban troops firing into the air.

The Mujahideen acknowledged incidents of Taliban members harassing Afghan civilians, including humiliating young people and forcibly cutting their hair.

“Such crimes occur, but it is not the policy of our government,” he said, adding that those responsible have been arrested.

This is our message. We have no disagreement with anyone and we do not want anyone to remain in opposition or away from their country.

Kathy Gannon, Associated Press news director for Afghanistan and Pakistan, has covered the region for more than 30 years. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Kathygannon